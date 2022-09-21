x

September 21, 2022

T-Wolves’ Edwards Fined $40K by NBA for Homophobic Remark

September 21, 2022
By Associated Press
Timberwolves Edwards Fined Basketball
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards is shown at an NBA basketball game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Denver. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, for homophobic comments he made on social media.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NEW YORK — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for homophobic comments he made on social media.

The league announced the punishment for Edwards’ use of “offensive and derogatory language” in a since-deleted Instagram video he later apologized for.

Edwards recorded a group of men on a sidewalk from a vehicle he was inside and could be heard in making a disparaging, profane comment about what he assumed to be their sexual orientation. He posted an apology on Twitter soon after, and the Timberwolves issued a statement reprimanding their young star

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way,” Edwards tweeted last week. “There’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant are among the NBA players who’ve been disciplined by the league in the past for anti-gay language.

The first overall pick in the 2020 draft, Edwards was Minnesota’s second-leading scorer last season with an average of 21.3 points per game that ranked 19th in the league. His average of 1.5 steals per game was 13th in the NBA.

 

