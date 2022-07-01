x

July 1, 2022

SYRIZA’s Katrougalos: The Extension of ND’s Stay in Power Harms the Country

July 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ ΕΚΠΡΟΣΩΠΩΝ ΤΩΝ ΚΟΙΝΟΒΟΥΛΕΥΤΙΚΩΝ ΚΟΜΜΑΤΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΥΠ. ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ Ν. ΔΕΝΔΙΑ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Ενημέρωση των εκπροσώπων των κοινοβουλευτικών κομμάτων από τον Υπουργό Εξωτερικών, Νίκο Δένδια, Παρασκευή 1 Ιουλίου 2022. (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “The extension of New Democracy’s (ND) stay in power harms the country at a diplomatic and foreign policy level,” stated main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance sector-head for foreign policy, George Katrougalos, after his meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday. SYRIZA-PA was the first of the opposition parties in Parliament to be briefed by Dendias in the context of the regular briefing of the opposition on foreign policy issues.

In a statement after his meeting with Dendias, Katrougalos underlined that a “give everything and get nothing”, ad personam approach to foreign policy does not benefit the country and is an additional reason to return to the multidimensional, active diplomacy that the country needs and to hold general elections as soon as possible”.

