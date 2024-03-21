SYRIZA’s Ex-Transport Minister Wants Immunity Lifted for Train Crash Probe

Politics

ATHENS – The former transport and infrastructure minister during SYRIZA’s reign, Christos Spirtzis, said he wants his immunity from prosecution lifted for an investigation into the February, 2023 Tempe train crash which killed 57 people.

That was a demand by the families of some victims and the European People Prosecutor which said immunity for ministers and Members of Parliament was hindering its probe and accused the New Democracy government of stonewalling.

The transport minister at the time the ruling Conservatives now lawmaker Kostas Karamanlis, resigned immediately after, blaming those on duty at the time and saying he didn’t have time to fully implement safety measures on the railways.

Spirtiz wrote to House speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas – from New Democracy – and asked him to bring it to a vote in Parliament so that the former minister’s time in that office could be examined.

He said he feels “duty-bound” to “defend my character, overall trajectory and work against any insult and any attempt at defamation.” Karamanlis so far has not asked for a lifting of his immunity and defended his term.

“I was never given the opportunity, despite asking for it in every manner, to address the various insinuations and/or accusations launched at my expense,” Spirtzis said in his letter to Tassoulas.

“I was not given the opportunity to respond to the letter from the European Prosecutor in which she requests, among other things, an investigation into ErgOSE’s Contract 717 from 2014 for possible ‘breach of duty’ offenses on my part, without, however, in any way referring to actions or overnights that could substantiate it,” he added, referring to the OSE railway organization’s agency responsible for infrastructure.

Spirtzis referred to separate inquiries – by Greek judicial authorities and EPPO – which indicated the crash may have been prevented if a remote signaling system and controls project, funded by the European Union in 2024, was in place.

Despite assurances from the government after the head-on crash between a cargo train and passenger train from Athens heading for Thessaloniki the railways would be made safe, critics said it’s not and that safety measures aren’t in place.

A secret parliamentary investigation was held that saw the New Democracy members, a majority on the panel, blame human error, pointing to the stationmaster and others on duty at the time, essentially clearing Karamanlis.

EPPO’s probe found indications of breach of duty and misappropriation of funds on the part of Spirtzis and Karamanlis, who were responsible for ensuring that the contract was implemented, no further explanation why it wasn’t.