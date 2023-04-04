SYRIZA Will Institutionalize Marriage for All Couples Regardless of Gender, Says Tsipras

Politics

ATHENS – The “victory of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance in the upcoming May 21 national elections will pave the way for a progressive level of governance,” said Alexis Tsipras on Monday.

The main opposition party leader was addressing via remote connection an event held by the Syriza party youth and LGBTQI+ organizations at Technopolis of the municipality of Athens.

A progressive government led by Syriza “will institutionalize marriage for all couples, regardless of gender, with full rights, as well as the right to have children,” stressed Tsipras.