x

April 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

SYRIZA Will Institutionalize Marriage for All Couples Regardless of Gender, Says Tsipras

April 4, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Syriza new logo (Kontarinis Giorgos/Eurokinissi)
SYRIZA logo. (Kontarinis Giorgos/Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The “victory of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance in the upcoming May 21 national elections will pave the way for a progressive level of governance,” said Alexis Tsipras on Monday.

The main opposition party leader was addressing via remote connection an event held by the Syriza party youth and LGBTQI+ organizations at Technopolis of the municipality of Athens.

A progressive government led by Syriza “will institutionalize marriage for all couples, regardless of gender, with full rights, as well as the right to have children,” stressed Tsipras.

RELATED

Politics
PM Mitsotakis Meets with Visiting US Senator Rick Scott

ATHENS - Prime Minister met with visiting United States Senator Rick Scott at Maximos Mansion on Monday.

Society
Pension Unions Protest outside the Labour and Social Affairs Ministry
Politics
Mitsotakis: Our Top Priority is an Overall Upgrade of Greece’s Tourism Product

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.