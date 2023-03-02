x

March 2, 2023

SYRIZA Spokeswoman: Authorities Must Provide Official Missing List for Train Accident

March 2, 2023
By Athens News Agency
The newly-appointed spokeswoman for the major opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, former TV presenter Popi Tsapanidou. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/STELIOS MISINAS)

ATHENS – On Thursday, Popi Tsapanidou, the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance spokeswoman, called on authorities to release an official list of missing persons following the deadly collision of two trains on Tuesday night. “Nearly 24 hours after the tragedy at Tempi, there is still no official announcement regarding the number of missing persons,” stated Tsapanidou in a press release. She urged the authorities “to finally provide the true extent of the tragedy,” adding that “respect for the deceased and for those grieving requires respect for the truth.”

The collision, which occurred on the Athens-Thessaloniki route, involved a passenger and a freight train, resulting in at least 46 fatalities.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

