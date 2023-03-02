SYRIZA Spokeswoman: Authorities Must Provide Official Missing List for Train Accident

Politics

ATHENS – On Thursday, Popi Tsapanidou, the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance spokeswoman, called on authorities to release an official list of missing persons following the deadly collision of two trains on Tuesday night. “Nearly 24 hours after the tragedy at Tempi, there is still no official announcement regarding the number of missing persons,” stated Tsapanidou in a press release. She urged the authorities “to finally provide the true extent of the tragedy,” adding that “respect for the deceased and for those grieving requires respect for the truth.”

The collision, which occurred on the Athens-Thessaloniki route, involved a passenger and a freight train, resulting in at least 46 fatalities.