SYRIZA Says New Democracy Misspending Recovery Fund Monies

December 29, 2022

December 29, 2022
By The National Herald
Syriza new logo (Kontarinis Giorgos/Eurokinissi)
SYRIZA logo. (Kontarinis Giorgos/Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Greece’s pre-election campaign, with polls coming sometime before July, 2023, is picking up steam with the major opposition SYRIZA charging the New Democracy government with irresponsible spending.

Two Leftist Members of Parliament, Mariliza Xenogiannakopoulou and Alexis Charitsis criticized a concession they said was provided to a private company for consulting services, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA-MPA.

“The government continues unabated its reckless spending of the Recovery Fund resources. Following the Environment and Energy Ministry’s 17 million (euros) for a technical consultant, now it is the Labor ministry’s turn, with a recent concession of 2.8 million (euros) with a private company to provide consulting, while another 9.6 million euros are earmarked for services of coordination and management of projects, as the ‘Efimerida ton Syntakton’ (Ef.Syn) reveals today,” they said in a statement.

They said small and medium-sized businesses were left out and the government was playing favorites and “is now generously paying private consultants for services that can and must be provided by public administration, as graduates of the National Public Administration School charge themselves in a statement.”

The two deputies charged the government with “distributing to the few and elect valuable funds that the real economy needs and has a right to,” a catastrophic policy that only a change in government could resolve, they said.

SYRIZA, formerly known as the Radical Left and now as the Progressive Alliance, spent 4 ½ years in power before being routed in July, 2019 snap elections and keeps portraying New Democracy and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as elitists out of touch with the people and electorate.

New Democracy had leads of as high as 14 percent but that has been cut in half after a spyware scandal, soaring inflation which cut into the pocketbooks of Greek households and worries about Turkish provocations among issues.

ATHENS – More benefits are coming from the New Democracy government that faces a re-election campaign in 2023, with a 7.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Southwest Cancels More Flights, Draws Federal Investigation

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the U.

LOS ANGELES — The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months.

LOS ANGELES — Things had gotten a little real on the set of " Corsage," but nobody expected the star, Vicky Krieps, to jump out the window that day.

