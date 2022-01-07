x

January 7, 2022

Politics

SYRIZA Says New Democracy Fails Pandemic Response Test

January 7, 2022
By The National Herald
Syriza new logo (Kontarinis Giorgos/Eurokinissi)
SYRIZA logo (Kontarinis Giorgos/Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – There’s been no let-up in the major rival SYRIZA taking shots at the ruling New Democracy’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, nor in the Conservatives firing back.

In a statement, SYRIZA claimed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government is out of touch over the Coronavirus surge that’s been driven by the Omicron Variant and should provide free molecular PCR tests “as is the case in almost every European country.”

“They have no contact with reality… about the financial inability of households to cope,” the Leftiset said, griping that the government setting a cap of 47 euros ($53) from 60 euros ($68) didn’t go far enough to help.

Government Spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said that the state has been doing everything it can to help people be tested although even the lower cap is cost prohibitive for many households where more than one test is needed.

“We have provided tens of millions of free tests for citizens. Free laboratory tests and rapid tests are being performed across the country,” he said, reported Kathimerini, although that doesn’t include PCR tests.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

