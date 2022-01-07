SYRIZA Says Government to Blame for the Spread of COVID

Politics

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, in a statement on Friday, said the government was responsible “for the spread of the virus”, following an announcement by the social security fund EFKA regarding sick leave. It accused the government that, “as in the case of schools, it has opted for herd immunity,” and whatever loss of life this may lead to.

The admission by EFKA’s spokesperson that, in order for the tens of thousands of workers who are ill with covid to be compensated for sick leave, a positive rapid or PCR test (that they pay for out of their own pockets) is not enough, but that they must also be examined by a doctor, is a cynical confession that the government is not only unaware of what is happening but doing everything in its power to worsen the uncontrolled spread of the virus, since it adopts disincentives so that sick workers will go to work.”