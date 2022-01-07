SYRIZA Says Government to Blame for the Spread of COVID

Church
Leadership 100 Conference to Commemorate 100th Anniversary of the Archdiocese
NEW YORK – The 31st Annual Leadership 100 conference will convene February 10-13, 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton Naples in Naples, Florida.
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros Makes Pastoral Visits
NEW YORK - On Monday, January 3, 2022, in light of the Christmas season and the New Year, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros made pastoral visits to two local Greek-American families.
Italy Sending Parthenon Fragment to Greece in Nudge to UK
ROME — An Italian museum is lending a fragment of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece, in what both sides hope will become a permanent return that might encourage others — the British Museum, in particular — to send their own pieces of the works back, too.