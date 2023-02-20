SYRIZA Releases 75% of its Candidate Lists for National Elections

Politics

ATHENS – The main opposition party SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance released 75% of its candidate lists for Greece on Sunday ahead of the national elections, whose date has been announced yet.

Syriza’s candidate lists were released following the meeting of the party’s Political Secretariat on Saturday.

According to party leader Alexis Tsipras, the candidates “reflect the expansion in both directions that forms our strategic choice, they express renewal, they consist of both men and women who have been selected on the basis of their political maturity, their progressive positions, their path and recognition in their respective fields – whether in the professional world, science, culture, social struggles – and of the added value they may contribute to our collective effort.”

Party sources further said that Syriza-PA candidates are equally distributed between men and women (50-50), while 50% of candidates were not included on ballots in 2019.