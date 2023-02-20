x

February 20, 2023

SYRIZA Releases 75% of its Candidate Lists for National Elections

February 20, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Syriza new logo (Kontarinis Giorgos/Eurokinissi)
SYRIZA logo. (Kontarinis Giorgos/Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The main opposition party SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance released 75% of its candidate lists for Greece on Sunday ahead of the national elections, whose date has been announced yet.

Syriza’s candidate lists were released following the meeting of the party’s Political Secretariat on Saturday.

According to party leader Alexis Tsipras, the candidates “reflect the expansion in both directions that forms our strategic choice, they express renewal, they consist of both men and women who have been selected on the basis of their political maturity, their progressive positions, their path and recognition in their respective fields – whether in the professional world, science, culture, social struggles – and of the added value they may contribute to our collective effort.”

Party sources further said that Syriza-PA candidates are equally distributed between men and women (50-50), while 50% of candidates were not included on ballots in 2019.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

