July 16, 2023

Elections for SYRIZA-PA New Leader to Be Held on 10 and 16 September

July 16, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Syriza new logo (Kontarinis Giorgos/Eurokinissi)
SYRIZA logo. (Kontarinis Giorgos/Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The voting for the election of the leader of main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance will be held on 10 September 2023. A second round, if necessary, will be held on 16 September 2023, according to the party’s Central Committee decision. The decision of the roadmap for the elections of the new leader passed with 160 votes against 88.

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance’s Central Committee meeting continued on Sunday. The discussion mostly focused on the timetable and the procedures for the election of a new leader. On Saturday, first day of the meeting, Effie Achtsioglou, Euclid Tsakalotos, Nikos Pappas and Stefanos Tzoumakas tabled their candidacies. The meeting concluded with the voting on the timetable and the leader election procedure as there were different proposals apart from the one of the party’s political secretariat.

It is noted that the political secretariat had proposed 3 September 2023 as the elections date for the new leader and a second round, in case it is necessary, on September 10.

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

