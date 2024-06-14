SYRIZA, PASOK Leaders Face Pushback Over Flat EU Elections Results

Speech by the President of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance, Stefanos Kasselakis, in view of the European elections of June 9, in Heraklion, Crete, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (STEPHANOS RAPANIS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Drab showings by Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA and the PASOK-KINAL Socialists in elections for the European Parliament have created conflicts in their parties seeing their leaders likely facing challenges.
SYRIZA chief Stefanos Kasselakis, a Greek-American businessman who took over the party in 2023 when it was led by former premier Alexis Tsipras – routed a second time by New Democracy, said he wasn’t going anywhere.
He set a bar of 15 percent for the elections and the party got 14.78 percent, leading to enough grumbling that voices arose for a new leadership contest but he said that, “There is no scenario for me to leave so that a deus ex machina can come.”
Some in the party suggested trying to merge with center-left parties such as PASOK and the more radical New Left, made up of former SYRIZA dissidents who broke off when Kasselakis took over.
He said he wouldn’t work with the rebels and was defiant as talk arose about a new direction for the party after he said that was what he brought, moving it away from more extremist positions that led Tsipras’ twin defeats to New Democracy.
Kasselakis called on PASOK and another SYRIZA splinter group Plefsi Eleftherias (Course for Freedom) to team up with him, saying if a left-wing coalition of parties emerged he wouldn’t oppose the move but would want to be the leader.
“I will run for the leadership,” said Kasselakis, adding that he believes the leaders should always be elected by a party’s supporters. He also denied that he would resign as SYRIZA leader, stating that “there is no such scenario.”
He also took shots at Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Conservatives, who got 28.1 percent of the vote, missing its goal of 33 percent and less than a year after New Democracy got 40.67 percent in Greek general elections.
Citing what he called an “unprecedented decline” by New Democracy, Kasselakis said that, “Society has already decided: The vote of the Greek people on Sunday made me the opponent of New Democracy and its philosophy. New Democracy itself singled me out as its opponent. And showed that it is afraid of SYRIZA. So let’s build the modern party of the future,” he said.
He said a “new political cycle has opened” after the European elections and said the electoral messages were “loud and clear” against Mitsotakis, although New Democracy still has a runaway lead over its rivals.
He urged European socialists to “not bow to the handouts of the European People’s Party and clearly state that they will vote against Ursula von der Leyen,” the President of the European Commission and a Mitsotakis ally.
PASOK was almost in disarray over its lackluster 12.79 percent showing in the EU elections which brought rumblings over the leadership of Nikos Androulakis, a former Member of the European Parliament.
A former PASOK lawmaker, Pavlos Geroulanos said the party now needs to look at “what went wrong” after the disappointing results but told Open TV that, “This is no time for a witch hunt … everyone is judged.”
“PASOK’s goal was to become the second party. Nikos Androulakis had said that if we came third, it would be a political defeat,” he said, noting however the record-low turnout of only 40 percent as a factor.
He said that he wouldn’t be a candidate to take over after senior party official Odysseas Konstantinopoulos raised the issue of Androulakis’ leadership, calling for the immediate launch of procedures leading to elections for a leader in 2024.
So did another PASOK stalwart, Nikos Papandreou from the political dynasty family, which led to open talk that the Socialists should do some navel-gazing after Androulakis has been unable to lift them past SYRIZA.
