Politics

ATHENS – In a vote held late on Wednesday, the Political Secretariat of main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance approved a proposal to hold the party’s congress on February 23-25, as suggested by party leader Stefanos Kasselakis.

The proposals was supported by 20 of the 42 members of the Secretariat, with 10 voting against and eight abstaining.

The proposal will now be put to the party’s Central Committee, which in an earler meeting had decided to hold the party’s congress in November.