SYRIZA-PA Leader Kasselakis Makes First Visit to Party’s Central Offices in Thessaloniki

SYRIZA-PA leader Kasselakis made first visit to party's central offices in Thessaloniki on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. (Photo by RAFAEL GEORGIADIS/EUROKINISSI)
THESSALONIKI – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis, accompanied by the party’s press spokesperson Dora Avgeri, on Tuesday visited the SYRIZA-PA central headquarters in Thessaloniki for the first time.
He was met by the deputy secretaries of the areas prefecture committees of the 1st and 2nd Thessaloniki constituencies, as the secretaries of both had recently resigned.
A meeting between party members and Kasselakis at the SYRIZA-PA offices followed.
The meetings with party officers, he said, “went very well. I’m very proud of the members’ organizations and those of prefectures. People are in a good mood, and we shall all move strongly forward.”
At the Thessaloniki Summit 2023, Kasselakis will participate in a discussion with journalist Maria Nikoltsiou on the summit’s theme, “South-East Europe’s moment: Chartering a new course to prosperity & stability” scheduled at 16:30.
