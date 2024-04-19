SYRIZA-PA Expresses Deep Concern over Escalation of Tension in the Middle East

Politics

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, in an announcement on Friday, expressed “deep concern and its unequivocal condemnation of the new escalation of tension in the Middle East with Israel’s show of force against Iran.”

“These aggressive actions significantly increase the risk of an eruption [of conflict] in the wider region and constitute a serious threat for the region’s security. The UN, EU and the international community as a whole should assume the necessary initiatives for the immediate end of these aggressive actions and the demonstration of the necessary restraint by all parties involved in order to avoid a generalised conflict in the Middle East,” SYRIZA said.

“At the same time, the international community should abandon the passive attitude of an observer of the developments and actively demand, through the relevant initiatives of the UN Secretary General, an end of the Israeli military operations in Gaza, with an immediate ceasefire and the release of the hostages, as well as ways to address the humanitarian crisis,” SYRIZA concluded.