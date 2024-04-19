x

April 19, 2024

SYRIZA-PA Expresses Deep Concern over Escalation of Tension in the Middle East

April 19, 2024
By Athens News Agency
SYRIZA's Koumoundourou Headquarters, in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis)
ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, in an announcement on Friday, expressed “deep concern and its unequivocal condemnation of the new escalation of tension in the Middle East with Israel’s show of force against Iran.”

“These aggressive actions significantly increase the risk of an eruption [of conflict] in the wider region and constitute a serious threat for the region’s security. The UN, EU and the international community as a whole should assume the necessary initiatives for the immediate end of these aggressive actions and the demonstration of the necessary restraint by all parties involved in order to avoid a generalised conflict in the Middle East,” SYRIZA said.

“At the same time, the international community should abandon the passive attitude of an observer of the developments and actively demand, through the relevant initiatives of the UN Secretary General, an end of the Israeli military operations in Gaza, with an immediate ceasefire and the release of the hostages, as well as ways to address the humanitarian crisis,” SYRIZA concluded.

Indians Vote in the First Phase of the World’s Largest Election as Modi Seeks a Third Term

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of Indians began voting Friday in a six-week election that's a referendum on Narendra Modi, the populist prime minister who has championed an assertive brand of Hindu nationalist politics and is seeking a rare third term as the country's leader.

