March 1, 2022

SYRIZA Opposes Greek Arms to Help Ukraine Battle Russian Invasion

March 1, 2022
By The National Herald
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance New Logo. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – While denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – on paper – Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA party said that Greece shouldn’t go as far as sending military equipment to help Ukrainians in the battle for their lives.

“We consider sending military equipment to be a dangerous move that can create problems,” said party spokesman Nassos Iliopoulos, adding, “Not all countries are in our geographical position and not all of them face the dangers that we face.”

New Democracy government spokesman responded that, “Greece must not distance itself from its allies, must not equate the perpetrator with the victim,” and that Greece is acting in accord with NATO and the European Union and a package of sanctions.

Iliopoulos said the Leftists – whose government sent Greek troops to Afghanistan to help NATO after saying they would withdraw Greece from the defense alliance – support the penalties but not sending arms.

That came ahead of a debate in Parliament in which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will report to lawmakers on his government’s response which backs Ukraine although the EU has yet to move to cut Russia off from the SWIFT program of international banking.

