x

March 5, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Politics

SYRIZA MP Says Petition Seeking End to Officials Immunity Must be Heeded

March 5, 2024
By The National Herald
Greece Train Collision
FILE - The wreckage of the trains lie next to the rail lines, after Tuesday's rail crash, the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ATHENS – A petition signed by more than 1.3 million people demanding an end to immunity for Members of Parliament and government officials over a train wreck that killed 57 people must be implemented, a lawmaker for the major rival SYRIZA said.

Vassilis Kokkalis called on Interior Minister Niki Kerameus to follow through on the petition that would let former transport ministers be prosecuted for the Feb. 2023 crash in Tempe in a collision between a passenger and cargo train.

That includes Kostas Karamanlis from the ruling New Democracy, who resigned almost immediately after the crash but blamed underlings and said he didn’t have time in more than three years on the job to finish implementing safety measures.

He wasn’t charged and later elected to Parliament, where he has immunity, the government showing no indication he would be at risk, nor would a previous transport minister who refused to testify to a parliamentary committee.

“The government must respect the wishes of over one million citizens who support the relevant petition of the relatives of the victims,” Kokkalis said. But the government must first table a law that has been pending since 2022 and would activate the law allowing citizens to propose legislation, he added.

The Constitution only lets Parliament strip immunity for those charged with offenses, including former ministers or undersecretaries over possible criminal offenses but it was amended in 2019 to give citizens the right to propose measures if a petition is signed by at least 500,000 people.

“The impunity of politicians is not consistent with morality, nor with democracy, virtues of which we are proud,” the accompanying text reads, an investigation more than a year old being kept secret.

Only a stationmaster said to have received little training, and who was on duty the night of the accident, and a handful of railway executives are facing charges while no government officials are being investigated.

RELATED

Politics
New Democracy Lawmaker Who Voted for Same-Sex Marriage Threatened

ATHENS - A Member of Parliament for the ruling New Democracy, Stratos Simopoulos, said he received a written threat signed by “Golden Dawn Youth” because he voted in favor of a measure that allowed same-sex marriage in Greece.

Politics
Interior Ministry Probing Data Leak of Diaspora Voter Email Addresses
Politics
Greece Gets Tough on School Bullies: Suspensions, Expulsions Planned

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The Heritage Greece Program, a Cultural and Educational Odyssey for Greek American, Canadian Students (Vid)

The Heritage Greece Program® (HG) is a two-week subsidized cultural and educational immersion odyssey for accomplished Greek American and Canadian college and graduate students who share their experiences with a peer group of exceptional students from the American College of Greece (ACG) in Athens, Greece or the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The Heritage Greece Program® (HG) is a two-week subsidized cultural and educational immersion odyssey for accomplished Greek American and Canadian college and graduate students who share their experiences with a peer group of exceptional students from the American College of Greece (ACG) in Athens, Greece or the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) in Thessaloniki, Greece.

TIRANA — An Albanian court on Tuesday imprisoned a mayor from the country's Greek minority on vote-buying charges, a ruling that was expected to raise tensions with neighboring Greece.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victoria Nuland, the third-highest ranking U.

NEW YORK (AP) — Omar Tyree, author of such urban lit narratives as “Flyy Girl” and “The Last Street Novel," recently went to see the Oscar-nominated movie “American Fiction.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald