SYRIZA MP Says Petition Seeking End to Officials Immunity Must be Heeded

Politics

FILE - The wreckage of the trains lie next to the rail lines, after Tuesday's rail crash, the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ATHENS – A petition signed by more than 1.3 million people demanding an end to immunity for Members of Parliament and government officials over a train wreck that killed 57 people must be implemented, a lawmaker for the major rival SYRIZA said.

Vassilis Kokkalis called on Interior Minister Niki Kerameus to follow through on the petition that would let former transport ministers be prosecuted for the Feb. 2023 crash in Tempe in a collision between a passenger and cargo train.

That includes Kostas Karamanlis from the ruling New Democracy, who resigned almost immediately after the crash but blamed underlings and said he didn’t have time in more than three years on the job to finish implementing safety measures.

He wasn’t charged and later elected to Parliament, where he has immunity, the government showing no indication he would be at risk, nor would a previous transport minister who refused to testify to a parliamentary committee.

“The government must respect the wishes of over one million citizens who support the relevant petition of the relatives of the victims,” Kokkalis said. But the government must first table a law that has been pending since 2022 and would activate the law allowing citizens to propose legislation, he added.

The Constitution only lets Parliament strip immunity for those charged with offenses, including former ministers or undersecretaries over possible criminal offenses but it was amended in 2019 to give citizens the right to propose measures if a petition is signed by at least 500,000 people.

“The impunity of politicians is not consistent with morality, nor with democracy, virtues of which we are proud,” the accompanying text reads, an investigation more than a year old being kept secret.

Only a stationmaster said to have received little training, and who was on duty the night of the accident, and a handful of railway executives are facing charges while no government officials are being investigated.