SYRIZA: Mitsotakis Should Take His Ministers and Leave as Soon as Possible

Politics

ATHENS – “Αfter a two-day ‘silver alert’ for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the chaos he created with his ‘executive management’ state, the least the citizens would expect in today’s cabinet meeting is that he would stop hiding his responsibilities behind attacks on others, even upon the citizens, and ask for resignations [of ministers],” main opposition SYRIZA said in an announcement on Wednesday.

More specifically, SYRIZA demanded the resignations of the government spokesperson Yiannis Economou, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis , Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, Public Order and Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos and and Interior Minister Makis Voridis.

“However, because they are very many and Mitsotakis will be left without a Cabinet, we propose to the vanished Mr. Mitsotakis that he take them and they all leave together sooner rather than later, so that the country is perhaps able to breathe,” SYRIZA said.