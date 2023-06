Politics

FILE - Alexis Tsipras in the Piraeus suburb of Nikea on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras is touring the prefecture of Magnesia on Saturday.

According to his programme, he will tour the markets of Nea Ionia and Volos and will have a discussion with young men and women in cafes of the city. Afterwards, he will attend a presentation by research groups of the University of Thessaly and have a meeting with the rector’s authorities and representatives of the teaching, research, administrative and technical staff of the university.

He will also have a meeting with the Association for the Protection of the Pagasetic Gulf.