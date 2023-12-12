x

December 12, 2023

SYRIZA Leader Kasselakis on Surprise Tour in the Region of Etoloakarnania

December 12, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[364930] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΗΣ ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Stefanos Kasselakis at the meeting of the Central Committee of SYRIZA Saturday November 11, 2023 (GIORGOS KONTARINIS / EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Tuesday began “a surprise tour” of the Etoloakarnania region in western Greece, making a first stop in the town of Amphilochia, according to a post by SYRIZA’PA’s leader on the social messaging platform X.

Party sources said that he met with citizens in several towns in the region, with his final stop in the town of Messolonghi. Kasselakis is steadfast in wanting direct contact with people, where they work, live and move in their everyday life, the same sources noted.

“I came without warning because I wanted to see how you are, I do not want to only hear what the party mechanisms have to say,” he noted, talking to people.

Kasselakis, the party sources added, described the scepticism “expressed to him in good faith” by people regarding SYRIZA’s next steps was “fair” and “personally took on the burden of the next day”.

