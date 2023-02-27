SYRIZA Lawmaker Assails Journalists, Judges, Greek “Deep State”

Politics

ATHENS – A SYRIZA lawmaker who was a deputy health minister when his party was in power, Pavlos Polakis, ran into a firestorm of criticism after he posted an attack on social media against judges, journalists, bankers and said a “deep state” was in operation.

Polakis, known for wild rants and being uncontrollable, even by party leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras, went on a verbal rampage with spring elections coming and SYRIZA challenging the New Democracy government.

He was most upset about the conviction of a colleague and ex-minister, Nikos Pappas, a former top aide to Tsipras, and getting a two-year jail sentence for his role in a TV licensing scheme prosecutors said aimed to create a propaganda station for the party.

Polakis said all judges over the age of 60 should voluntarily quit and he posted the names of the 13 judges in the Pappas case, exposing them to public scrutiny, as well as the photos of 15 journalists he doesn’t like.

Polakis also called for the abolition of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue and firing its chief, George Pitsilis, and said that the Finance Ministry under government control should collect taxes.

He also said one of Greece’s top four banks should be nationalized and that bankruptcy laws passed by the New Democracy government should be reformed as he contained his all-out assault.

Referring to journalists and judges he said that, “If we don’t get rid of them, it won’t be any different,” unclear what he was talking about as it was with the other varied topics he threw on the table.

New Democracy said in response that, “He directly threatens journalists and judges with repressions because they have a different opinion,” although Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government has been accused by critics of stifling media freedom and targeting journalists as well.