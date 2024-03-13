SYRIZA Former Regional Governor Won’t Face Re-Trial Over Mandra Floods

Politics

ATHENS- The major opposition SYRIZA’s former Regional Governor of Attica, Rena Dourou, won’t be tried again over deadly 2017 floods in Mandra, an Appeals Court ruling the prosecution took too long in its appeal against her earlier acquittal.

In February, a prosecutor also recommended she be acquitted of any negligence over the July 23, 2018 fires that killed 104 people and nearly wiped out the seaside village of Mati, the then-ruling Leftists not having a disaster response plan in place.

In the case of her role in presiding over the region during the floods the court’s President said that, ““The prosecutor’s appeal was deemed time-barred without any force majeure justification. Consequently, the appeal is dismissed as inadmissible.”

Eight defendants, including officials from local government and relevant authorities, will face trial for their alleged roles in the floods that killed 25 people. They had been sentenced to prison terms of up to six years.

Dourou was acquitted in June, 2022 of criminal charges related to the flood after she was charged with dereliction of duty, manslaughter and negligence, as were 11 other defendants, including the then mayors of Megara and Elefsina, and forestry, town planning and stream clearing services employees.

Another eight from the same services, as well as Mandra’s former mayor, were found guilty of manslaughter by negligence, but were acquitted of dereliction of duty in the case.

“My unjust persecution was used in the regional as well as in the national elections with the spread of fake news and an attempted character assassination,” Dourou said after her acquittal at the time.

Her parliamentary immunity had been lifted to allow her to be tried – as she had requested in seeking to be cleared – and she said, “This tragedy will always be etched in my soul and in my thoughts.”

She added that, “The national tragedy that occurred in Mati is a disgrace to our nation and reflects the systemic failure of the political system. I firmly believe that my exoneration in the courtroom is a necessary and indispensable condition for me to continue serving as a politician with dignity.”