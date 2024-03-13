x

March 13, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

SYRIZA Former Regional Governor Won’t Face Re-Trial Over Mandra Floods

March 13, 2024
By The National Herald
[367741] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΕΚΤΕΛΕΣΤΙΚΟΥ ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Former Regional Governor of Attica, Rena Dourou. (TATIANA BOLLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS- The major opposition SYRIZA’s former Regional Governor of Attica, Rena Dourou, won’t be tried again over deadly 2017 floods in Mandra, an Appeals Court ruling the prosecution took too long in its appeal against her earlier acquittal.

In February, a prosecutor also recommended she be acquitted of any negligence over the July 23, 2018 fires that killed 104 people and nearly wiped out the seaside village of Mati, the then-ruling Leftists not having a disaster response plan in place.

In the case of her role in presiding over the region during the floods the court’s President said that, ““The prosecutor’s appeal was deemed time-barred without any force majeure justification. Consequently, the appeal is dismissed as inadmissible.”

Eight defendants, including officials from local government and relevant authorities, will face trial for their alleged roles in the floods that killed 25 people. They had been sentenced to prison terms of up to six years.

Dourou was acquitted in June, 2022 of criminal charges related to the flood after she was charged with dereliction of duty, manslaughter and negligence, as were 11 other defendants, including the then mayors of Megara and Elefsina, and forestry, town planning and stream clearing services employees.

Another eight from the same services, as well as Mandra’s former mayor, were found guilty of manslaughter by negligence, but were acquitted of dereliction of duty in the case.

“My unjust persecution was used in the regional as well as in the national elections with the spread of fake news and an attempted character assassination,” Dourou said after her acquittal at the time.

Her parliamentary immunity had been lifted to allow her to be tried – as she had requested in seeking to be cleared – and she said, “This tragedy will always be etched in my soul and in my thoughts.”

She added that, “The national tragedy that occurred in Mati is a disgrace to our nation and reflects the systemic failure of the political system. I firmly believe that my exoneration in the courtroom is a necessary and indispensable condition for me to continue serving as a politician with dignity.”

RELATED

Society
Prosecutor Wants Acquittal of Shopkeeper Who Confessed Raping 12-Year-Old

ATHENS - A 55-year-0ld shopkeeper who earlier reportedly admitting having sexual relations with a then 12-year-old girl and pimping her out - with 213 men professing interest - should be acquitted, a prosecutor recommended.

Economy
High Prices Don’t Scare Off Home Buyers in Greece, Big Increase in Sales
Politics
Rivals Say Mitsotakis, New Democracy Whitewash Deadly Train Accident

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

In Yearly Pennsylvania Tradition, Amish Communities Hold Spring Auctions to Support Fire Departments (Vid & Pics)

GORDONVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A couple hundred used buggies — horses not included — were lined up and ready for the auctioneer's gavel last weekend when day began at the Gordonville mud sale, a local Amish tradition dating to the 1960s.

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the Georgia 2020 election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against former President Donald Trump and others, but many counts in the sweeping racketeering indictment remain intact.

Welcome to THI/TNH Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Cody Johnson are the leading nominees for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.