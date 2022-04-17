x

April 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Politics

SYRIZA Ex-Foreign Chief Says Mitsotakis West’s Puppet for Ukraine

April 17, 2022
By The National Herald
Alternate Foreign Minister for European Affairs George Katrougalos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
The head of foreign affairs issues for main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Giorgos Katrougalos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Offering only partial support for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the former foreign minister for the previous ruling SYRIZA blamed accused him of being “an outpost of the west,” without specifying if he meant the United States, NATO and European Union.

Speaking at the Leftists’ 3d Congress, Giorgos Katrougalos said Greece should abide by a doctrine that began with former premier Konstantine Karamanlis after a visit to Moscow in 1979 setting Greece in favor of peace and international law.

Katrougalos is now the foreign affairs party for the renamed SYRIZA that has been trailing Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party by 10-14 points by polls at the same time that Tsipras, citing what he said were failures in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and economy, keeps calling for snap polls.

Greece is not a country of “equal distances,” said Katrougalos, adding that while it’s in the European Union and it should be a “bridge between its political home base and other great powers,” without agitation.

He said that Mitsotakis, in a move against traditionally-close and fellow Orthodox country Russia, had made Greece parte of the Ukrainian crisis instead part of a solution – praising Turkey for that role.

He didn’t mention that Turkey had also sold drones to Ukraine being used to take out Russian tanks and positions and refused to back EU sanctions over the invasion, and has been threatening war against Greece if the maritime boundary is doubled from 6 to 12 miles.

SYRIZA opposed sending arms to Ukraine either to fend off an invasion and the siege of the port city of Mariupol, home to some 150,000 ethnic Greeks, where people are said starving to death.

Katrougalos said those who want the ouster of Russian President Vladimir Putin are essentially “prepared to sacrifice the Ukrainian people to their own political ambitions,” not ascribing any to his party.

RELATED

Society
Greek-Turkish Smuggler Border Shootout Leaves Refugee Woman Dead

EVROS - With Greece refuting constant reports of pushing back refugees and migrants, Greek officials said human smugglers from Turkey fired at border guards near the Evros River while trying to ferry people across, leaving a woman dead.

Society
Five Greek Officials Face Charges for 2018 Deadly Mati Fire
Politics
If EU Balks at Electricity Price Subsidies, Mitsotakis Says Greece Won’t

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

5,000 Under Evacuation Orders as New Mexico Wildfire Rages

Douglas Siddens' mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings