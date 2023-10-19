SYRIZA Dissidents Say Kasselakis Splintering Party, Snubbing Leftists 

Politics

ATHENS – Stefanos Kasselakis, the new Greek-American leader of the once Radical Left SYRIZA that’s turned toward the center is pushing aside its leftist veterans and bringing the party down, the leader of a dissident faction said.

Former finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos – one of the candidates who lost to Kasselakis – took shots at him and the leader’s Capitalist background that’s antithetical to SYRIZA’s alleged principles.

Kasselakis’ critics in the party issued a statement claiming that the party is falling further out of favor “exacerbated by the political behavior of its new leadership, which moves outside the party’s programmatic positions and statutes.”

They noted the rebranded SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance performed dismally in Greece’s regional elections that saw the third-place party in Parliament, the PASOK-KINAL center-left, make major gains in the cities.

“Despite the disapproval for mainstream politicians, the elections did not benefit SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance. Its electoral retreat continued, which marked a strategic defeat,” they said.

Another of the defeated candidates, former labor minister Efi Achtsioglou – who had been the front-runner before Kasselakis’ sudden appearance – made it clear she wants nothing to do with his leadership either.

Tsakalotos said Kasselakis has shunned stalwarts of the party since winning and trying to take it in a different direction in the wake of being routed in June 25 elections by New Democracy and marginalized.

“I was greatly affected by the president’s own speech that night, where, after thanking the thousands of SYRIZA voters who turned out to vote, he told us that he had won the light. What did he want to say? That Efi Achtsioglou or I represented darkness?” asked Tsakalotos.

“The group that supported him – both at the level of central executives and at the level of middle management – waged an unacceptable war against other candidates,” he said, after former leader Alexis Tsipras stepped down.

“We learned that he was Alexis Tsipras’ chosen one, that the party must deworm – language that comes directly from the rhetoric of the far right. Others wished us good immigration. You don’t call them interventions aimed at unity,” he said.

Tsakaloto is a Marxist economist who led SYRIZA’s failed attempts to prevent austerity measures demanded by European creditors who put up a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($90.64 billion) during its reign from 2015-19.

He was also upset that Kasselakis earlier told the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises that workers should get shares in their businesses but didn’t mention wage hikes or collective bargaining agreements.

Curiously, Kasselakis has embraced the firebrand of the party, former deputy health minister Pavlos Polakis, who endorsed and supported him and was rewarded with a parliamentary liaison position.

Polakis’ incendiary statements before the elections helped bring down the party, said Tsakalotos, unhappy that his colleague had been elevated under Kasselakis while others who were high-ranking ministers were snubbed.

SYRIZA is down to only 47 seats in the 300-member Parliament, paying the price for Tsipras’ reneging on anti-austerity vows and breaking his promises during his tenure that saw the party begin to come apart.