February 13, 2024

SYRIZA Denounces Israeli Bombardment of Gaza, Greece’s Stance

February 13, 2024
By The National Herald
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance New Logo. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Logo. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – While criticizing the ruling New Democracy’s implicit support of Israel’s hunt for Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, the major opposition SYRIZA condemned Israeli airstrikes in the invasion.

SYRIZA said the bombardment has made the Palestinian area “uninhabitable” citing the United Nations, with an attack focused on Rafa killing nearly another 100 civilians, adding to the total of 28,000.

SYRIZA – which in the past aligned itself with the Palestinians before taking power from 2015-19 and reaching out to Israel – expressed “deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis at the Gaza Strip.”

It added that, “The absolutely condemnable actions of Hamas do not justify in any way the violation of international humanitarian law which maintains the vicious cycle of blood and violence.”

That was in reference to Hamas terrorists in October raiding Israel and killing 1200 people while taking more than 200 hostage, most of them still hidden in Gaza.

The party condemned what it called the “continuing and deafening silence of the government that is limited to repeating the need for a ‘prolonged cessation of hostilities’ and for ‘deescalation of the crisis.’”

On the contrary, it said, SYRIZA is “consistently expressing its solidarity for the much-suffering Palestinian people, underlining the need to support United Nations efforts for the immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the end of the humanitarian crisis, the return of Israeli hostages, and the immediate restart of credible talks on the Palestinian issue, based on the 1967 borders, for the resolution of two states living peacefully, with East Jerusalem as capital of Palestine.”

