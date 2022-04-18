Syrian Man Arrested for Robberies at Athens Int’l Airport

Society

ATHENS – A Syrian male, 28, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of having repeatedly robbed passengers at the Athens International Airport.

Police said he had repeatedly stolen handbags and suitcases when travellers were busy, and broken into parked cars to steal objects. He would change clothes and escape on public transport, discarding bags and suitcases along the way, then sell the valuables in Omonia and Monastiraki Squares.

The man was arrested by police in downtown Athens. He was in possession of devices reported stolen by a passenger, they said, adding that so far they have connected him to 12 cases.

The Syrian, who has been charged with several felonies in the past, was led before a prosecutor in Athens.