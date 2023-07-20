Synod of the Phanar Will Again Deal with Archdiocese of America

Church

BOSTON – The Holy Synod of the Phanar in Constantinople, which is scheduled to convene on Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, July 25 at the Theological School of Halki, is expected to deal once again with the Archdiocese of America and the Charter revision process. It is noted that for the last five months at least, the Synod of the Patriarchate has exhausted itself in fruitless, sometimes stormy sessions regarding the Archdiocese of America. Not one of those sessions did not concern the Archdiocese, thanks to Archbishop Elpidophoros’ tactics regarding the Charter.

At its upcoming session, the Synod is expected to proceed with the ‘election’ of Bishop of Apostolos of Medeia, as Metropolitan of New Jersey, succeeding the dethroned Metropolitan Evangelos. As a current member of the Synod the latter will be called upon to vote for his successor – despite being alive and not having resigned on his own. He was removed in a very ’violent’ way by the Synod upon the recommendation of Bartholomew, who was influenced by Elpidophoros.

The dethronement of Evangelos, the imposition of a three-month suspension on Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, as well as the suspension of the Charter, actions which they were later forced to revoke, took place on Thursday, October 8, 2020, during the Synod meeting at the Monastery of Valoukli.

As revealed by The National Herald, for all these matters, Patriarch Bartholomew was forced to apologize and admit that he was influenced by Elpidophoros. Specifically, in the first section of the confidential report of the meeting of Hierarchy of the Archdiocese of America with Patriarch Bartholomew on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, which was disclosed by The National Herald on July 3, 2023, the following was noted:

“Subsequently, His All -Holiness emphasized that the Charter is only a partial issue of the relations between the Mother Church and the Holy Archdiocese of America, which have been tested in the past with the culpability of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, an event for which His All-Holiness, in a gesture of high symbolism and profound significance, apologized.”

The report then noted that the Patriarch “then gave the floor to Metropolitan of Boston, who raised the issue of the conditions under which the implementation of the current Charter was suspended in October 2020. To this question, His All-Holiness responded that this happened following a request from the Archbishop of America, which was accepted by the Holy Synod. However, he admitted that this decision was taken without warning and without following the prescribed procedure for revision provided in Article 25 of the Charter.”

Evangelos was given the title of the Metropolis of Sardis, which once existed in Asia Minor, although today only ruins remain. At the same time, Elpidophoros requested from the Patriarch and proceeded with the suspension of the Charter of the Archdiocese. Elpidophoros did not have the approval or consensus of the Eparchial Synod and the Archdiocesan Council in advance, as provided by Article 25 of the Charter, nor did he even inform them, which was confirmed by the Patriarch himself above.

Moreover, it has been revealed by The National Herald that Elpidophoros had set a goal for himself even before his enthronement to take Evangelos’ Metropolis and annex it to the Direct Archdiocesan District of New York. His plan was disclosed by a cleric, a close associate of Elpidophoros, to a brotherly friend of Evangelos in Thessaloniki, and these revelations later came to the knowledge of the Patriarchate and Patriarch Bartholomew.

On June 28, 2023, the Patriarch and his Synod overturned Elpidophoros’ plans for the Metropolis of New Jersey, which he had announced everywhere, including the Clergy-Laity Congress of the Metropolis New Jersey.

The Patriarch ordered an emergency meeting of the Eparchial Synod to convene and form a ‘triprosopo’ (three person ballot) to fill the vacant Metropolis of New Jersey from the current list of candidates for episcopal election, including hierarchs already serving in metropolises and archdioceses of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, such as Cleopas of Sweden, Nikitas of Thyateira, and Athanagoras of Mexico, just to name a few examples.

According to what was revealed by the Greek-language National Herald in its weekend edition of July 1-2, 2023, Elpidophoros’ attempt to have Apostolos be elected Metropolitan of the Ecumenical Throne of a once-shining Metropolis of Asia Minor and appointed as ‘District Supervisor’ (Περιφερειάρχης) of New Jersey, remunerated by the Archdiocese, failed.

To prevent Evangelos from being a candidate again for the Metropolis from which he was dethroned, they did not include him in the list of candidates, justifying it by stating that he is “retired,” even though Evangelos is an active Metropolitan of the Ecumenical Throne and a member of its Holy Synod.

The functioning of the Synod is as follows: The Patriarch, as its President, prepares the agenda of the topics to be discussed. If there are reports to be read and provided to the Synod, they are read by the Chief Secretary or the under Secretary. Usually, copies are not given to the members of the Synod to prevent leaks, and sometimes even their mobile phones are confiscated, as happened at a recent meeting at the Monastery of Valoukli.

When it comes to electing a hierarch, the Patriarch proposes him, even weaving into his statement praise for the proposed candidate. A ‘triprosopon’ list is formed, with the Patriarch’s preferred candidate being the first name, and two others added as so-called ‘filler’. Then, the members of the Synod proceed to the Patriarchal Church of St. George, where a secret ballot takes place. The Patriarch remains in his office, and at the end of the vote count, they inform him about the candidate who received the majority of the votes, who in recent years has often been announced as “unanimously elected.”

In the upcoming vote, all eyes will be on Evangelos. Beyond the feelings of members of ecclesiastical institutions who speak of “an adulterous confiscation of his Throne” (μοιχιπεβασία του Θρόνου του) this is for him also a matter of human sensitivity and emotion, as well as an issue of conscience.

According to the theological and ecclesiological statutes of the Orthodox Church, the Holy Synod is considered ‘the mouth’ of the Church, and each hierarch, as a member, brings to the Sacred Body the life and consensus (or agreement) of his local Church.

Regarding the current composition of the Synod, it is questionable whether four out of the twelve members have knowledge and opinions on the matters concerning the Archdiocese of America. The current composition of the Synod, whose members rotate, follows: Geron Apostolos of Derkon, Panteleimon of Vryoulon, Evangelos of Sardis, Kirillos of Rhodes, Hilarion Winnipeg, Elpidophoros of America, Job of Pisidia, Bartholomew of Smyrna, Kirills of Ierapytni and Sitia, Vissarion of Spain and Portugal, Joachim of Proussa, Dimitrios of France.