November 11, 2022

Synaxis of the Archangels Celebrated at Archangel Michael Church in Port Washington

November 11, 2022
By The National Herald
IMG_5248
(Photo: Courtesy of the community)

PORT WASHINGTON, NY – The Synaxis of the Holy Archangels Michael and Gabriel and the other Bodiless Powers, as well as the patron saint of Archangel Michael Church in Port Washington, was celebrated with great joy on November 8.

The celebration began on November 7 with the Hierarchical Great Vespers presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America with many members of the clergy participating and many community members present.

In his homily, His Eminence said: “It is a great joy to be here with you once again at this wonderful Archangel Michael Parish, particularly for the celebration of your Heavenly Patron and Protector. The tradition of dedicating a Church to the Prince of the Angels is very ancient indeed – dating back to Saint Constantine himself, the first Christian Emperor of Rome.”

“When he was building the Queen of Cities, our beloved Constantinople, he was moved by a dream, in which the Archangel appeared to him,” Archbishop Elpidophoros continued. “Saint Constantine went on to construct a Church in a suburb of the City that came to be known as the Michaelion. This church was of great size and was known for miraculous healings that took place by the power of God through the intercessions of the Archangel.”

(Photo: Courtesy of the community)

“And now, when I survey this magnificent edifice and behold the devotion of the faithful, I see another Michaelion – a temple where the glories and miracles of the Archangel can be retold and relived in our contemporary world,” His Eminence said. “For what we have here in Long Island, is no different from the glorious Churches of God that adorned the Christian Roman Empire. Whether in Constantinople or Port Washington, the grace of God is the same. The power of God is the same. And the presence of the Heavenly Host of the Angels and Archangels is the same.”

He noted that “here in Port Washington, this Archangel Michael Parish is our Michaelion, our sanctuary dedicated to the Great Being, who protects the whole Church. His name is a question, and it is from the Hebrew, which means: ‘Who is like God?’”

“The Archangel’s very name is a constant reminder to every one of us, that there is no one, and there is no thing that is like God, Who is our Creator, our Redeemer, and our Sanctifier,” His Eminence said.

(Photo: Courtesy of the community)

“As we depart from this beautiful Michaelion tonight, let us not depart without asking ourselves: ‘Who is like God?’ Let us find the answer deep within our souls, that there is no one and no thing that is like God. And so, in the company of all the Bodiless Powers: Seraphim, Cherubim, Thrones, Dominions, Virtues, Powers, Principalities, Archangels and Angels, let us worship Him, and give Him all glory, adoration and praise; this day and forever. Amen,” Archbishop Elpidophoros concluded.

After the Vespers, the Philoptochos Society offered coffee, refreshments, and sweets to all those present. On November 8, the day of the feast, the Divine Liturgy was celebrated, followed by a meal for all the faithful, courtesy of Taverna Kyclades.

(Photo: Courtesy of the community)
(Photo: Courtesy of the community)
(Photo: Courtesy of the community)
(Photo: Courtesy of the community)
(Photo: Courtesy of the community)

