Symposium on Byzantium’s Cultural Heritage (Video)

The online ‘Symposium on Byzantium’s Cultural Heritage through the Ages to Present Times’ was held on April 2. (Photo: Courtesy of Vassilios Chrissochos)

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York Coordinating Office of Education, New York, under the auspices of the Greek Embassy in Washington, DC, and with the support of the Porphyra Foundation, presented the online ‘Symposium on Byzantium’s Cultural Heritage through the Ages to Present Times’ on April 2. The full video of the event is now available on YouTube: https://bit.ly/41QYyUh.

Dr. Eirini Grapsia, Acting Coordinator of Education of the Consulate General of Greece in New York Coordinating Office of Education, gave the welcoming remarks and served as moderator for the event. She noted that the Byzantine era was an important part of Greek history which has not been studied enough and in organizing the event, she hoped, along with all the participants, that the Symposium would be the first of many more events related to Byzantine history while also rallying the diaspora and connecting it with the academic community of Greece on national cultural issues.

Byzantine Studies teacher at St. Demetrios High School, AHEPA District 6 Director of Hellenism, and Porphyra Foundation founder Vassilios Chrissochos helped support the event and shared the video of the Symposium which includes presentations by some of the top experts in field. He also participated with a presentation on ‘Byzantium in Film Today: The Importance of Greece Representing Its Own Legacy in the Current Market.’

Among the participants, Rev. Stefanos Alexopoulos, Associate Professor of Liturgical Studies and Sacramental Theology at the School of Theology and Religious Studies at The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC, an expert in Byzantine Liturgical History, presented ‘Byzantine Worship Tradition and Contemporary Challenges.’

Rev. Leonidas Pittos, Associate Professor of Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies at Wayne State University in Michigan, discussed ‘The Byzantine Tradition after Byzantium: Hymnology and Chanting.’

Athanasios Christou, Professor of Modern and Modern History at the University of Peloponnese presented ‘Romios’, ‘Greek’, and ‘Hellene’: The Three Terms that Marked the Course of the Ethnogenesis of Hellenism.

Also presenting were Dr. Flora Karagianni on ‘The Legend of Alexander the Great from Hellenistic Times to Today,’ Dr. Angeliki Delikari on ‘Living in the Byzantine City of Thessaloniki, Co-Capital of the Byzantine Empire,’ Dr. Despina Afentouli on ‘Byzantium’s Contribution to World Culture,’ Miltiadis Afentoulis on ‘The Importance of Preserving and Spreading Byzantine Iconography,’ and Marianna Afentouli on ‘Hagiography as a Visual Language of Christianity.’

Queens College Center for Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Director Gerasimus Katsan and the Center’s Assistant Director Maria Athanasopoulou discussed ‘The Byzantine Center at Queens College and Its Role in the University and the Community.’

A discussion followed the presentations.

More information about the Consulate General’s Education Department is available online: https://syntedu.com.

The Porphyra Foundation: www.porphyrafoundation.org.