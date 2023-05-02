x

May 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

VIDEO

Symposium on Byzantium’s Cultural Heritage (Video)

May 2, 2023
By The National Herald
Byzantine Symposium online IMG_8185
The online ‘Symposium on Byzantium’s Cultural Heritage through the Ages to Present Times’ was held on April 2. (Photo: Courtesy of Vassilios Chrissochos)

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York Coordinating Office of Education, New York, under the auspices of the Greek Embassy in Washington, DC, and with the support of the Porphyra Foundation, presented the online ‘Symposium on Byzantium’s Cultural Heritage through the Ages to Present Times’ on April 2. The full video of the event is now available on YouTube: https://bit.ly/41QYyUh.

Dr. Eirini Grapsia, Acting Coordinator of Education of the Consulate General of Greece in New York Coordinating Office of Education, gave the welcoming remarks and served as moderator for the event. She noted that the Byzantine era was an important part of Greek history which has not been studied enough and in organizing the event, she hoped, along with all the participants, that the Symposium would be the first of many more events related to Byzantine history while also rallying the diaspora and connecting it with the academic community of Greece on national cultural issues.

Byzantine Studies teacher at St. Demetrios High School, AHEPA District 6 Director of Hellenism, and Porphyra Foundation founder Vassilios Chrissochos helped support the event and shared the video of the Symposium which includes presentations by some of the top experts in field. He also participated with a presentation on ‘Byzantium in Film Today: The Importance of Greece Representing Its Own Legacy in the Current Market.’

Among the participants, Rev. Stefanos Alexopoulos, Associate Professor of Liturgical Studies and Sacramental Theology at the School of Theology and Religious Studies at The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC, an expert in Byzantine Liturgical History, presented ‘Byzantine Worship Tradition and Contemporary Challenges.’

Rev. Leonidas Pittos, Associate Professor of Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies at Wayne State University in Michigan, discussed ‘The Byzantine Tradition after Byzantium: Hymnology and Chanting.’

Athanasios Christou, Professor of Modern and Modern History at the University of Peloponnese presented ‘Romios’, ‘Greek’, and ‘Hellene’: The Three Terms that Marked the Course of the Ethnogenesis of Hellenism.

Byzantine Studies teacher at St. Demetrios High School, AHEPA District 6 Director of Hellenism, and Porphyra Foundation founder Vassilios Chrissochos and Dr. Eirini Grapsia, Acting Coordinator of Education of the Consulate General of Greece in New York Coordinating Office of Education. (Photo: Courtesy of Vassilios Chrissochos)

Also presenting were Dr. Flora Karagianni on ‘The Legend of Alexander the Great from Hellenistic Times to Today,’ Dr. Angeliki Delikari on ‘Living in the Byzantine City of Thessaloniki, Co-Capital of the Byzantine Empire,’ Dr. Despina Afentouli on ‘Byzantium’s Contribution to World Culture,’ Miltiadis Afentoulis on ‘The Importance of Preserving and Spreading Byzantine Iconography,’ and Marianna Afentouli on ‘Hagiography as a Visual Language of Christianity.’

Queens College Center for Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Director Gerasimus Katsan and the Center’s Assistant Director Maria Athanasopoulou discussed ‘The Byzantine Center at Queens College and Its Role in the University and the Community.’

A discussion followed the presentations.

More information about the Consulate General’s Education Department is available online: https://syntedu.com.

The Porphyra Foundation: www.porphyrafoundation.org.

RELATED

United States
Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis Book Signing at Archangel Michael in Port Washington May 3

PORT WASHINGTON, NY – Molloy University Professor in the School of Education and Human Services Dr.

United States
SNF Renews Support to Expand SNF Ithaca Initiative at University of Delaware
General News
IOCC Receives $60,000 Lead Gift from Orthodox Vision Foundation for Syria Program

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.