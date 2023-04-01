x

April 1, 2023

Symposium on Byzantium’s Cultural Heritage through the Ages to Present, April 2

April 1, 2023
A view of the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, one of Istanbul s main tourist attractions in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
A view of the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York Coordinating Office of Education, New York, under the auspices of the Greek Embassy in Washington, DC, and with the support of the Porphyra Foundation, presents the online ‘Symposium on Byzantium’s Cultural Heritage through the Ages to Present Times’ on Sunday, April 2, 1-3:30 PM EST/ 8-10:30 PM Athens time.

Dr. Eirini Grapsia, Acting Coordinator of Education of the Consulate General of Greece in New York Coordinating Office of Education, and Byzantine Studies teacher at St. Demetrios High School, AHEPA District 6 Director of Hellenism, and Porphyra Foundation founder Vassilios Chrissochos invite everyone to attend the Symposium which includes presentations by some of the top experts in field.

Greetings will be offered by Greek Minister of Education and Religious Affairs Niki Kerameus, Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou, and AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas.

Among the participants, Rev. Stefanos Alexopoulos, Associate Professor of Liturgical Studies and Sacramental Theology at the School of Theology and Religious Studies at The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC, an expert in Byzantine Liturgical History, will present ‘Byzantine Worship Tradition and Contemporary Challenges.’

Rev. Leonidas Pittos, Associate Professor of Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies at Wayne State University in Michigan, will discuss ‘The Byzantine Tradition after Byzantium: Hymnology and Chanting.’

Athanasios Christou, Professor of Modern and Modern History at the University of Peloponnese will present ‘Romios’, ‘Greek’, and ‘Hellene’: The Three Terms that Marked the Course of the Ethnogenesis of Hellenism.

Also presenting are Dr. Flora Karagianni on ‘The Legend of Alexander the Great from Hellenistic Times to Today,’ Dr. Angeliki Delikari on ‘Living in the Byzantine City of Thessaloniki, Co-Capital of the Byzantine Empire,’ Dr. Despina Afentouli on ‘Byzantium’s Contribution to World Culture,’ Miltiadis Afentoulis on ‘The Importance of Preserving and Spreading Byzantine Iconography,’  and Marianna Afentouli on ‘Hagiography as a Visual Language of Christianity.’

Queens College Center for Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Director Gerasimus Katsan and the Center’s Assistant Director Maria Athanasopoulou will discuss ‘The Byzantine Center at Queens College and Its Role in the University and the Community.’

Vassilios Chrissochos will present ‘Byzantium in Film Today: The Importance of Greece Representing Its Own Legacy in the Current Market.’

A discussion will follow the presentations.

Register for the event online: https://bit.ly/3lYghts.

For the Zoom: https://bit.ly/42Rl7cF.

More information about the Consulate General’s Education Department is available online: thttps://syntedu.com.

The Porphyra Foundation: www.porphyrafoundation.org.

