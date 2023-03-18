x

March 18, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

General News

Sydney Greek Restaurant Eros Shut 60 Hours Over Biker Gang Threat

March 18, 2023
By The National Herald
d67506_f66e6dd30c4146fd90f7fdccac02f092_mv2
Greek Restaurant "Eros" in Sydney (Photo erossydney.com.au)

The trendy Eros Greek restaurant in Sydney was ordered to close for 60 hours by the New South Wales liquor regulation authority in Australia, which said it was told by police that a motorcycle gang was going to storm it.

The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) said was worried that a “serious breach” was “likely to occur on the premises,” the Daily Telegraph reported.

A source with knowledge of the frightening situation told Daily Mail Australia: “Kings Cross isn’t a safe place right now, tensions are rising… war is imminent,” in the city’s neighborhood.

The ILGA said it had obtained “police information of a serious nature and “determined that closure of the premises is necessary to prevent or reduce a significant threat or risk to the public interest.”

The swanky restaurant was the scene of a violent fight in February, the report said, with men using glass bottles as weapons to attack each other, several injured, but police were called by a customer, not the staff.

While it was closed there was no notice and some people who wanted to go there posted inquiries wondering what happened.

RELATED

General News
Nick Pihakis’ Restaurants: Greek, BBQ, Mexican, Doughnuts, Hot Dogs

Nick Pihakis began his career driving produce routes in Birmingham, Alabama, a city with a vibrant Greek-American community, but he didn't stop there: next came learning the restaurant business from fellow Greeks.

General News
50 Wealthiest Greeks in America (50-41): An Annual TNH Edition of Our Community’s Top Achievers
General News
Poulos Family Hopes to Reopen Karl’s Cabin Restaurant This Summer

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.