x

April 15, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

WORLD

Sydney Attack Victims Include a Mother Who Saved Her Baby, a Chinese Grad Student and an Architect

April 15, 2024
By Associated Press
Australia Stabbing
A man places flowers as a tribute near a crime scene at Bondi Junction in Sydney, Monday, April 15, 2024, after several people were stabbed to death at a shopping on April 13. Australian police are examining why a lone assailant who stabbed several people to death in a busy Sydney shopping mall and injured more than a dozen others targeted women while avoiding men, a police commissioner said on Monday. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

SYDNEY (AP) — The people killed and wounded by an assailant at a Sydney shopping mall were mostly women.

A police officer shot and killed the man who had attacked people at the busy Westfield Bondi Junction mall, and his family said he had a long history of schizophrenia, lacked social skills and had a fascination with knives. Police said their investigation would include why he targeted women and avoided men during his attack.

Those killed were five women and one man. Twelve people were wounded, and police said they mostly were female.

Here’s some information on those killed.

ASHLEE GOOD
Friends and family of 38-year-old osteopath Ashlee Good remembered her as a “beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend” and an “all-round outstanding human.”

Good’s 9-month-old daughter was wounded and was in serious but stable condition in a hospital Monday.

Good reportedly passed her baby to two strangers nearby before she lost consciousness. “To the two men who held and cared for our baby when Ashlee could not — words cannot express our gratitude,” the family’s statement read.

Good’s father, Kerry Good, is a former Australian Rules football player and a current board member of the North Melbourne AFL club. In honor of Ashlee, the club wore black armbands in its match on Sunday.

DAWN SINGLETON
Dawn Singleton was the 25-year-old daughter of well-known businessman John Singleton.

She worked as an e-commerce assistant for a women’s fashion outlet in Sydney, which said in a social media post they had “not only lost an employee but someone special to us who felt like a family member.”

“Dawn was a sweet, kind hearted person who had her whole life ahead of her. She was really amazing,” White Fox Boutique said in an Instagram post.

“We send our love and deepest condolences to her partner, the Singleton family and her friends.”

Singleton’s LinkedIn profile says she was a communications graduate from the University of Technology, Sydney and had worked at the trendy fashion line since 2020.

She was soon to be married to her police officer partner.

FARAZ TAHIR
The only male killed was Faraz Tahir, a 30-year-old Pakistani refugee who worked at the mall as a security guard.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia said Faraz had been in Australia for less than a year and was a “cherished member of our community” and was a dedicated security guard who tragically lost his life while serving the public during this attack.

“He quickly became an integral part of our community, known for his unwavering dedication and kindness,” the organization said in a statement.

It also said Faraz contributed to charitable endeavors supporting Muslim youth in Sydney.

Faraz was credited with trying to stop the attack.

“We are devastated by Faraz’s passing and recognise our team member’s bravery and role as a first responder,” Elliott Rusanow, CEO of the mall owner Scentre Group, said in a statement to Nine News. “Another member of our security team was injured and remains in hospital.”

JADE YOUNG
Jade Young, 47, was a mother of two who had been an architect for more than two decades.

In this undated photo provided by the family of Jade Young and distributed by the New South Wales Police Jade Young holds a dog at an unknown location. Young, 47, was killed in a deadly attack at a Sydney shopping center on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Courtesy of Young Family/NSW Police via AP)

Young lived in Bellevue Hill, an eastern Sydney suburb near the shopping mall, and was a volunteer member of the Bronte Surf Life Saving Club.

“I sadly have to report that a Bronte SLSC member, Jade Young, lost her life during the tragic events in Bondi Junction yesterday,” the club said in a statement to Nine News.

“Some of you might have known Jade as she and her family have been active in youth education.”

PIKRIA DARCHIA
Pikria Darchia, 55, was named as the fifth victim late Sunday.

According to Darchia’s profile on professional networking site LinkedIn, she was an artist and had worked as a designer for 10 years in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Prior to that she had finished a masters degree in performance art at the Tbilisi State Academy of Art.

In Australia, she studied business administration. Darchia’s profile said she spoke English, Russian and Georgian.

Further details about her have not been released, and her family has requested privacy.

YIXUAN CHENG
Yixuan Cheng, a Chinese graduate student, was the final victim to be identified Monday.

Chinese news service Sydney Today reported the 27-year-old was studying for a master’s degree in economics at the University of Sydney.

The report said she had called her fiance in China, who has only been identified as Wang, just minutes before the attack.

“She happily talked to me on the phone at around 3 p.m. She even tried on clothes for me to see,” Wang said.

After the attack, Wang said he had tried to call Cheng “day and night, but there was no contact at all.”

The family spent the next 24 hours watching news of the attack in hope of an update, before receiving the heartbreaking news of her death.

Wang said the pair had planned to marry after Cheng graduated.

RELATED

WORLD
Azerbaijan Urges Top UN Court to Toss Out Armenian Case Alleging Racial Discrimination

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers for Azerbaijan on Monday urged the top United Nations court to throw out a case filed by Armenia linked to the long-running dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, arguing that judges do not have jurisdiction.

WORLD
World Paid Little Attention to Sudan’s War for a Year. Now Aid Groups Warn of Mass Death from Hunger
WORLD
Iran’s Attack on Israel Raises Fears of a Wider War, but All Sides Have also Scored Gains

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

New York Greek Independence Parade Honors 1821 and Grim Anniversary for Cyprus (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK – The New York Greek Independence Parade on Fifth Avenue, commemorating the 203rd anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821, was held in an atmosphere of emotion and pride on April 14.

ATHENS - Greeks trying to hide their income to avoid some of the highest tax rates in Europe are increasingly being caught by audits and cross-checks, and authorities moving to immediately confiscate assets.

ATHENS - In an effort to combat perception that it’s losing control of law and order in Greece’s capital, the New Democracy government has had the Hellenic Police (ELAS) transferring officers from elsewhere in the country into Athens.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers for Azerbaijan on Monday urged the top United Nations court to throw out a case filed by Armenia linked to the long-running dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, arguing that judges do not have jurisdiction.

MONACO (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas swept aside Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday to win the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters for the third time in four years, and then wept in his chair.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.