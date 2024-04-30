x

April 30, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

WORLD

Sword-Wielding Man Attacks Passersby in London, Killing a 13-Year-Old Boy and Injuring Other People

April 30, 2024
By Associated Press
Britain Police
The area in London where police say a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested.  The incident is not being treated as terror-related. (Peter Kingdom via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

LONDON (AP) — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said Tuesday.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police said, adding that the incident is not being treated as terror-related or a “targeted attack.”

Two police officers were in hospital being treated for stab wounds. Two other people were also injured.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

LONDON (AP) — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested, police said. The London Ambulance Service said emergency workers treated five people and took them to the hospital.

Police talking to members of the public at the scene in Hainault, north east London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 after reports of several people being stabbed at a Tube station. Police say a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested. The incident is not being treated as terror-related. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called early Tuesday to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in a residential street and people being stabbed close to the Hainault underground station.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

Video on British media showed a man in a yellow hoodie holding a long sword or knife walking near houses in the area.

Witnesses say they heard police shouting to the suspect urging him to put down the weapon as they chased after him.

Police talking to members of the public at the scene in Hainault, north east London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 after reports of several people being stabbed at a Tube station. Police say a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested. The incident is not being treated as terror-related. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

“This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said. “I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can.”

He added that police do not believe there is a threat to the wider community.

“We are not looking for more suspects,” he said. ”This incident does not appear to be terror-related.”

Transport for London said Hainault underground station was closed due to a police investigation in the area.

RELATED

WORLD
Netanyahu Vows to Invade Rafah ‘With or Without a Deal’ as Cease-Fire Talks with Hamas Continue

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering from the almost 7-month-long war, as cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas appear to be gaining steam.

WORLD
Indonesia’s Mount Ruang Erupts Again, Spewing Ash and Peppering Villages with Debris
WORLD
King Charles III Returns to Public Duties with a Trip to a Cancer Charity

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Nicole Kidman, Who ‘Makes Movies Better,’ Gets AFI Life Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Freeman spoke the words, but pretty much everyone who took the stage at the presentation of the AFI Life Achievement Award agreed: “ Nicole Kidman.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering from the almost 7-month-long war, as cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas appear to be gaining steam.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Shenzhou-17 spacecraft returned to Earth Tuesday, carrying three astronauts who have completed a six-month mission aboard the country’s orbiting space station.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren has been known for many a grand fashion show over the years: taking over Central Park for a sumptuous anniversary celebration, for example, or staging a runway show amid his eye-popping classic car collection.

American tourists are flocking to Tenerife in record numbers.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.