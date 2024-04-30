Sword-Wielding Man Attacks Passersby in London, Killing a 13-Year-Old Boy and Injuring Other People

The area in London where police say a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested. The incident is not being treated as terror-related. (Peter Kingdom via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT
LONDON (AP) — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said Tuesday.
A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police said, adding that the incident is not being treated as terror-related or a “targeted attack.”
Two police officers were in hospital being treated for stab wounds. Two other people were also injured.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
LONDON (AP) — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested, police said. The London Ambulance Service said emergency workers treated five people and took them to the hospital.
The incident is not being treated as terror-related.
The Metropolitan Police said they were called early Tuesday to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in a residential street and people being stabbed close to the Hainault underground station.
A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
Video on British media showed a man in a yellow hoodie holding a long sword or knife walking near houses in the area.
Witnesses say they heard police shouting to the suspect urging him to put down the weapon as they chased after him.
“This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said. “I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can.”
He added that police do not believe there is a threat to the wider community.
“We are not looking for more suspects,” he said. ”This incident does not appear to be terror-related.”
Transport for London said Hainault underground station was closed due to a police investigation in the area.
