x

April 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Sciences

Switched On, Astypalaia Island Private Owners Get E-Cars

April 22, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy, left, talks with EVgo Chief Executive Officer Cathy Zoi, before the start of an event near an EVgo electric car charging station at Union Station in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
FILE - In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy, left, talks with EVgo Chief Executive Officer Cathy Zoi, before the start of an event near an EVgo electric car charging station at Union Station in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ATHENS – In what’s viewed as a small-scale model of what could work for the country as incentives are being offered to buy electric and hybrid cars, Volkswagen delivered the first E-Cars to the tiny Dodecanese island of Astypalaia.

The first private owners of the vehicles had their cars arrive in a fleet, including a scooter series, after local authorities began using electric vehicles in 2021 under the Smart & Sustainable project that’s a joint effort of VW and the New Democracy government, noted Kathimerini.

Astypalaia will be converted into an island where mobility will be smart and sustainable, and the energy system will be completely renewed, it was noted, and end the use of the internal combustion engine, a 19th-Century invention.

Volkswagen launched a five-year project in June, 2021 on the island to test the adoption of electric vehicles in areas switching to sustainable energy generation at the same time.

The 20-million-euro ($21.64 million) initiative will receive financial support from the Greek government. It will offer residents purchasing incentives to swap conventional vehicles for electric cars and scooters, and test ride-share applications and public transport models driven by customer demand instead of using fixed schedules and routes.

“This is very valuable knowledge because what we are going to see on this island in the next five, six, or seven years will probably last in the rest of Europe for 20 years or three decades,” VW CEO Herbert Diess said during a presentation on the island.

The company stepped up its plans to produce electric vehicles in recent years, in the wake of a major emissions scandal first discovered in the United States. VW eventually admitted installing deceptive software in millions of its diesel vehicles to make emissions appear less harmful when placed on a test machine.

The Astypalea project is “a window to a cleaner, greener future,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, addressing the event, and he underlined that tackling the “unprecedented climate change crisis is urgent.”

Greece is already launching the process of ending dependency on lignite for power production, he added, and is also creating “green jobs.”

During his visit to the island, Mitsotakis attended the delivery of 8 electric cars and 12 chargers, a gift of the company, to the police and the Port Authority of the island.

A memorandum between the company and Greece to establish a groundbreaking mobility system on the island was signed in November 2020. The project is expected to initially run for six years, with energy primarily generated from local green power sources (solar and wind).

Greece is keen to develop power generation from renewable energy sources on its islands to replace expensive locally produced electricity, those mostly using diesel that are being weaned off.

The government plans to use wind and solar power for the Astypalea project. Officials said researchers from the Universities of the Aegean in Greece and Strathclyde in Scotland also participate in the program.

 

RELATED

Politics
Turkey Demands Greek Troops off Islands Near Turkey’s Coast

ANKARA - An agreed call for calm between the countries ignored, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar yet again insisted that Greece take troops off islands near Turkey's coast, which Greece has repeatedly rejected.

Society
Greece Confirms 7,014 New COVID Cases on Friday, 30 Deaths
Society
Holy Fire Αrriving from Jerusalem on Aegean Airlines Flight on Saturday

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Andreas Dracopoulos Honored by Union Settlement, a Pillar of East Harlem

NEW YORK - Union Settlement is a true institution in New York’s East Harlem community, empowering its neighbors as they work hard to build better lives and brighter futures for themselves and their families.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings