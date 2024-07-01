Sweet Success: Ice Cream Market Soars to $14 Billion Amid Global Popularity Surge

Food

Americans love their ice cream. The average American consumes over 20 pounds of ice cream per person annually. In 2024, the ice cream market will make about $14 billion in revenue and is only expected to grow over the next three years, based on data from Statista.

But ice cream isn’t just an American classic. The frozen dessert industry has grown worldwide as ice cream pops up on menus and on store shelves in countries outside of the United States.

Ice Cream Popular Everywhere

Ice cream is growing in popularity across Europe. Technavio reports Europe will eventually be responsible for 34% of the global ice cream market as more ice cream parlors and other frozen dessert shops spring up on the continent.

In European countries like Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Sweden, and Belgium, gourmet ice cream products are gaining traction and are popular amongst residents there.

People worldwide are looking for new ice flavors, and consumer preferences for rich, high-quality desserts will continue to contribute to the growing global ice cream market.

“The availability of ice cream online has made it easier for consumers to find a wide variety of flavors and brands, removing limits on accessibility. The advent of novel flavors, shapes, and packaging has also considerably aided market growth,” says Sneha Varghese, the Senior Consultant of Consumer Products & Good for Future Market Insights.

Across the globe, the top three favorite flavors are simple: chocolate, vanilla, and fruit flavors, based on a Grand View Research study back in 2021.

What Is Ice Cream — And What Isn’t

The debate over sweet treats comes down to how much butterfat or milkfat (the fatty part of dairy) is in the mixture. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, true ice cream is a mixture of milk, cream, sugar, and flavoring with at least 10% milkfat.

While extremely similar to ice cream, the major difference between frozen custard and ice cream is how they’re made. In frozen custard, machines add a small amount of air and egg yolks to the base, which creates a smoother, more luxurious texture. While it can easily be mistaken for ice cream, this dessert often has more calories than traditional ice cream.

Frozen yogurt is “a blend of 90% ice milk mix and 10% plain yogurt.” This mixture means it’s less acidic and tastes like regular ice cream with a mild yogurt tang, according to Science Direct. Frozen Dessert Supplies, says “froyo” accounts for 10% of the U.S. frozen dessert market. Not surprising, as many communities still have at least one frozen yogurt shop nearby.

Another growing global player in the frozen dessert game, Technavio forecasts gelato will be the world’s most popular frozen dessert product by 2027.

This Italian frozen dessert has a custard base and is made through a churning process. However, it contains less milkfat and less air, making it a little denser than American ice cream. It’s also served at a warmer temperature, so it’s softer than its American counterpart.

Gelato is becoming more popular among health-conscious Americans because of its lower fat content. Even with a higher sugar content than American ice cream, gelato has a reputation as a healthier version of the dessert. Artisanal gelato parlors offering a range of exotic flavors are opening nationwide.

From the Parlor to 5-Star Restaurants

As ice cream and its frozen cousins grow in popularity, these delicious desserts are popping up worldwide in a variety of places and in even more flavors than ever.

According to National Today, there are more than 1,000 different ice cream flavors across the globe, and more are constantly being invented. But even with all of these new and creative flavors, vanilla is still king.

What was once an exotic flavor is now the base for other flavors, as well as sundaes, banana splits, milkshakes, ice cream cakes, and pies. A 2023 Stacker/YouGov survey found that vanilla is the number one ice cream flavor in the United States; chocolate ranks second.

Ice cream is easy to grab from the grocery store or even from the local shop down the street, but people are still making the dessert in their homes thanks to modern ice cream makers, which are much easier to fit in modern homes than the ancient, hand-churn machines of the past.

Anna Chesley, from Salt in My Coffee, says, “As the mom of a child who’s sensitive to both dairy and corn, finding safe ice cream to buy can feel like tiptoeing through a minefield. Flavors tend to be very limited for allergen-free options too, so our home ice cream maker gets many hours of use every summer. My kids and I have so much fun working together to come up with new flavors, and I love knowing that every ingredient is safe for my kids.”

Ice cream has also entered the luxury sphere with premium shops and products. Upscale restaurants understand ice cream’s appeal, as Baked Alaska and other high-end ice cream desserts wind up on their menus. In New York City, the richest ice cream lovers can dish out $1,000 to eat an ice cream sundae covered in gold flakes at Serendipity3. Now, that’s a big leap from the prices at your local ice cream parlor.

Iryna Bychkiv | Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.