Swedish Archaeological Team Finds Rich Bronze Age Tombs on Cyprus

NICOSIA – In what was described as an extraordinary discovery, a Swedish archaeological expedition from the University of Gothenburg said it had found tombs outside the Bronze Age trading metropolis of Hala Sultan Tekke on Cyprus.

The Helsinki Times reported that they were among the richest ever found in the Mediterranean region and provide valuable insights into the ancient city’s history, suggesting the interred had power and authority in the city, which was a hub for copper trade between 1500 and 1300 BCE.

Led by Professor Peter Fischer, the expedition team said it’s likely they had uncovered royal tombs, although the exact nature of the city’s government during that time remains uncertain.

Situated outside the 50-hectare (123.55 acres) Bronze Age city, the tombs consist of underground chambers accessed through narrow passages from the surface, varying in size, some up to 4 x 5 meters (13 x 16 feet.)

The Swedish Söderberg expedition, which has been conducting excavations in Hala Sultan Tekke near the city of Larnaca since 2010, had previously uncovered chamber tombs with valuable grave goods.

But the members said that recently discovered tombs stand out due to the sheer quantity and exceptional quality of the artifacts found within them, after unearthing more than 500 of them.

The expedition team utilized magnetometers, instruments capable of producing images revealing objects and structures up to two meters below the surface, to locate the tombs.

Among the well-preserved skeletons found in the tombs was that of a woman surrounded by dozens of ceramic vessels, jewelry, and a polished round bronze mirror. Additionally, a one-year-old child was laid beside her, accompanied by a ceramic toy, said the piece.

Most of the ceramic vessels originated from Greece, and the expedition team also discovered pots from Turkey, Syria, Palestine, and Egypt. The grave goods included bronze weapons, some inlaid with ivory, as well as a gold-framed seal made of the hard mineral hematite, featuring inscriptions of gods and rulers.

Professor Peter Fischer said the wealth of those found came from copper production from nearby mines in the Troodos Mountains that was taken to the city to be refined.