x

November 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

WORLD

Sweden Arrests 2 Suspected Spies in Predawn Raid

November 22, 2022
By Associated Press
Sweden Spying
A police car is parked outside a house where the Swedish Security Service allegedly arrested two people on suspicions of espionage in a predawn operation in Stockholm, Tuesday, Nov. 22 2022. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)

STOCKHOLM — Swedish authorities arrested two people on suspicion of espionage in a predawn operation Tuesday in the Stockholm area.

The authorities gave few details about the case, but Swedish media cited witnesses who described elite police rappelling from two Black Hawk helicopters to arrest a couple that had allegedly spied for Russia.

Sweden’s Prosecution Authority said one of the two was accused of “gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power.” The authority did not identify the other country allegedly spied on.

Sweden’s security agency said the operation, which included house searches, was carried out with the assistance of the police and the Swedish Armed Forces, which provided helicopters. The spy agency said a probe “has been ongoing for some time.”

The agency did not identify which country the two suspects worked for or give any other details. Swedish media reported the suspects are a man and a woman in their 60s and that they are a couple. The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that they were Russians who arrived in Sweden in the late 1990s.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm those reports.

Fredrik Hultgren Friberg, a spokesperson for Sweden’s domestic security service, known by its acronym SAPO, told the Aftonbladet tabloid that “there was a need to quickly arrest the suspects.”

Stefan Hector, head of the Swedish police national operative department, said Operation Spear, which took place in a business south of Stockholm, took under a minute and said that the swift action was needed because the suspects should “not be able to flush anything in the toilet or destroy computers.”

Tuesday’s developments follow the arrest of two Iranian-born brothers who were charged earlier this month in Sweden with alleged spying for Russia. One of them, both naturalized Swedes, worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency. They were charged with spying for the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service, for around a decade, from 2011 to 2021.

The prosecution authority stressed that Tuesday’s development was not linked to the previous case.

 

RELATED

WORLD
Ukraine Searches Monastic Complex, Prompts Anger in Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's counter-intelligence service, police officers and the country's National Guard on Tuesday searched one of the most famous Orthodox Christian sites in the capital, Kyiv, after a priest spoke favorably about Russia – Ukraine's invader – during a service.

WORLD
King Charles III Welcomes S. African Leader for State Visit
WORLD
Italian Premier Presents Economic Measures on Energy, Family

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

“Our Country, Stronger Than Ever, Celebrates Its Armed Forces” (Photos)

ATHENS - "Our country, this year stronger than ever, celebrates its Armed Forces.

STOCKHOLM — Swedish authorities arrested two people on suspicion of espionage in a predawn operation Tuesday in the Stockholm area.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's counter-intelligence service, police officers and the country's National Guard on Tuesday searched one of the most famous Orthodox Christian sites in the capital, Kyiv, after a priest spoke favorably about Russia – Ukraine's invader – during a service.

NEW YORK — Seven months after first arriving in theaters, "Top Gun: Maverick," the year's top film, will finally land on a streaming service.

Some of Taylor Swift's fans want you to know three things: They're not still 16, they have careers and resources and, right now, they're angry.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.