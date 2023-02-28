x

February 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

World

“Suspicious” Fire Consumes Myth Restaurant in Toronto

February 28, 2023
By TNH Staff
Screen Shot 2023-02-28 at 1.19.35 PM
The aftermath of an overnight fire at Myth Restaurant in Toronto, Canada. (Photo:twitter.com/MDimainGlobal)

TORONTO – Authorities are categorizing the overnight blaze that destroyed  Myth Estiatorio in Toronto and inflicted damage on adjacent properties as “suspicious.” Toronto Fire Services Platoon Chief Kevin Shaw’s statement to Canada’s CTV News confirmed the incident. Located at 522 King St W, Toronto, Myth was a popular Greek restaurant that catered to both the local Greek-Canadian and non-Greek communities. The restaurant was owned by Matty Tsoumaris and Myth co-owner Matty Uniq.

The interior of Myth Restaurant in Toronto, Canada on September 20, 2022. (Photo:Facebook/mythrestaurantto)

Myth initially opened in Toronto’s Greektown in 1994, and the brand was resurrected and reinvigorated in 2021 with the establishment of the new Myth, which replaced a nightclub that had previously occupied the restaurant’s site for seven years.

RELATED

General News
“Greek Goddess of Comedy” Ellen Karis to Perform at James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts Red Carpet Night

TRENTON, NJ. - Ellen Karis, the "Greek Goddess of Comedy" is slated to perform a comedy show as part of "Red Carpet Night" hosted by The James R.

Politics
Greek-American Paul Vallas Threatens Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s Reelection Bid
General News
New York Post Spotlights John Catsimatidis’ Memoir

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.