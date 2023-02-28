“Suspicious” Fire Consumes Myth Restaurant in Toronto

World

TORONTO – Authorities are categorizing the overnight blaze that destroyed Myth Estiatorio in Toronto and inflicted damage on adjacent properties as “suspicious.” Toronto Fire Services Platoon Chief Kevin Shaw’s statement to Canada’s CTV News confirmed the incident. Located at 522 King St W, Toronto, Myth was a popular Greek restaurant that catered to both the local Greek-Canadian and non-Greek communities. The restaurant was owned by Matty Tsoumaris and Myth co-owner Matty Uniq.

Myth initially opened in Toronto’s Greektown in 1994, and the brand was resurrected and reinvigorated in 2021 with the establishment of the new Myth, which replaced a nightclub that had previously occupied the restaurant’s site for seven years.