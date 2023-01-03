Suspended Medical Staff with no Covid-19 Vaccines Returned to Work on Jan 2

Society

FILE - Medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) conduct rapid tests for the COVID-19 outside the town hall of Chania on the Greek island of Crete, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/ Harry Nakos )

ATHENS – Τhe medical staff who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 and had consequently been on suspension for the past 16 months returned to work on January 2, based on a decision of the Council of State.

“Had the two Council of State decisions not existed, we would today be speaking of the layoffs of the unvaccinated staff and not of their return, as Health Minister Thanos Plevris had repeatedly stated,” said the Hellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN).

The federation noted that the return of roughly 2000 employees to the National Health System and the EKAB ambulance service will be a huge breather for the system, while pointing out that the problem of chronic understaffing remains and can only be resolved by giving permanent positions to all contract staff and by hiring additional permanent staff.