x

November 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

USA

Suspended Irving Won’t Return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

November 13, 2022
By Associated Press
Kyrie Irving
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

LOS ANGELES — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won’t play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.

Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn’t play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland.

The Nets said when they suspended Irving without pay on Nov. 3 that he would miss at least five games, saying he was “unfit” to be around the team and would not return until he satisfied “a series of objective remedial measures.”

Irving has since apologized on social media for posting a link for a film that contains antisemitic material on his Twitter page, and for not specifying the topics in it with which he disagreed.

Nets owner Joe Tsai and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver have both said in recent days they met with Irving and don’t believe he is antisemitic.

 

RELATED

USA
Pereira Upsets Adesanya, Wins UFC Middleweight Title at MSG

NEW YORK — Alex Pereira has Israel Adesanya's number in any combat sport -- make it 3-0, and now the Brazilian knockout artist also has his rival's UFC middleweight championship.

USA
Embiid Scores Season-Best 42 Points, 76ers Top Hawks 121-109 (Highlights)
SPORTS
New York Knicks Hold on for 121-112 Win Over Detroit Pistons

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Pianist Panos Karan Shares the Joys of Cretan Salad in Latest Video

CHANIA – In the latest installment of his ‘Chopin around the World’ series of videos, Greek pianist Panos Karan visits Chania, Crete, for a coffee and later on a Cretan salad.

LOS ANGELES — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is "even more important than it's ever been" when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.

NEW YORK — Alex Pereira has Israel Adesanya's number in any combat sport -- make it 3-0, and now the Brazilian knockout artist also has his rival's UFC middleweight championship.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings