x

June 26, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 88ºF

ATHENS 90ºF

Society

Suspect is Dead after Shootings near Las Vegas Leave 5 People Dead, Teen Injured, Police Say

June 25, 2024
By Associated Press
las-vegas-shooting
las-vegas-shooting

LAS VEGAS  — A man who fatally shot five people and critically injured a 13-year-old girl at apartments near Las Vegas has killed himself, authorities said Tuesday.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said the suspected shooter, 47-year-old Eric Adams, killed himself Tuesday morning as he was confronted by officers in a neighborhood. Authorities had been searching for him since Monday night’s shootings in separate apartment units.

Efforts to locate relatives of Adams for comment weren’t immediately successful.

Police said initially they found two women dead while investigating reports of a shooting late Monday at an apartment in North Las Vegas. One of them was in her early 40s and the other in her late 50s, according to the department.

While officers were investigating, the department said, they learned a teen girl had been taken to a hospital with critical gunshot wounds and that there could be more victims in a nearby apartment.

Officers then found the bodies of two women in their mid-20s and a man in his early 20s. All five victims had been shot, police said. They weren’t immediately identified.

The discovery led to an overnight search for Adams, who authorities had described as “armed and dangerous.”

Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, police learned that the suspect had been seen at a business in North Las Vegas.

As officers arrived in the area, they saw the suspect with a firearm, running into the backyard of a nearby home. The department said officers followed him, but the suspect refused to drop his weapon and died by suicide.

Police haven’t disclosed a motive for the shootings, which they described as an “isolated incident.” A spokesperson for the police department didn’t respond Tuesday to phone and emailed requests for more information.

___

This story has been updated to correct that police initially said the suspect was located, not in custody or arrested. A short time later authorities said the suspect had killed himself. The article also has been updated to correct the spelling of suspect’s first name to Eric, not Erick as initially reported by police, and to correct the suspect’s age to 47, not 57 as initially reported by police.

RELATED

Society
WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange Arrives at Court Before Guilty Plea in Deal with US Securing His Freedom

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands  — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has arrived at a federal courthouse in Saipan ahead of an expected guilty plea in a deal with the U.

Politics
How Memorable Debate Moments are Made: On the Fly, Rehearsed — and Sometimes Without a Word Uttered
Society
NTSB Chair Says Norfolk Southern Interfered with Derailment Probe after Botching Vent-and-Burn Call

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

It’s Not as World-Famous as Ramen or Sushi. But the Humble Onigiri is Soul Food in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The word “onigiri” became part of the Oxford English Dictionary this year, proof that the humble sticky-rice ball and mainstay of Japanese food has entered the global lexicon.

LAS VEGAS  — A man who fatally shot five people and critically injured a 13-year-old girl at apartments near Las Vegas has killed himself, authorities said Tuesday.

COLOGNE, Germany  — England advanced to the knockout stage of Euro 2024 as group winner after a 0-0 draw against Slovenia on Tuesday.

MUNICH  — Denmark advanced to the last 16 at the European Championship after a 0-0 draw with Serbia on Tuesday.

DORTMUND, Germany  — Kylian Mbappé, wearing a mask to protect his broken nose, marked his return at the European Championship with a goal against Poland.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.