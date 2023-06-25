Survivors Say Greek Coast Guard Tow Caused Refugee Boat Sinking

Society

Survivors of a shipwreck sit inside a warehouse where are taking shelter at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150miles) southwest of Athens, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Angelos Tzortzinis, Pool via AP)

ATHENS – While it’s yet to be determined how a fishing vessel crammed with as many as 750 people sank off Greece, hundreds feared drowned, some survivors it capsized after the Greek Coast Guard tried to tow it with a rope.

CNN said it looked into what happened at sea and was told that the hull of the trawler lifted out of the water as it sank, throwing those on the top deck into the sea in the dead of night and they grabbed whatever they could to hold on.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/23/europe/greece-migrant-boat-disaster-investigation-intl-cmd/index.html

“I can still hear the voice of a woman calling out for help,” one survivor of the migrant boat disaster off the coast of Greece told CNN. “You’d swim and move floating bodies out of your way.”

One survivor from Syria, whom CNN identified only as Rami, described how a Greek coast guard vessel approached the trawler multiple times to try to attach a rope to tow the ship, with disastrous results.

“The third time they towed us, the boat swayed to the right and everyone was screaming, people began falling into the sea, and the boat capsized and no one saw anyone anymore,” he said. “Brothers were separated, cousins were separated.”

Another Syrian man, identified as Mostafa, also believes it was the maneuver by the coast guard that caused the disaster. “The Greek captain pulled us too fast, it was extremely fast, this caused our boat to sink,” he said.

Coast guard spokesman Nikos Alexiou told CNN that, “When the boat capsized, we were not even next to (the) boat. How could we be towing it?” Instead, he insisted they had only been “observing at a close distance” and that “a shift in weight probably caused by panic” had caused the boat to tip.

But the Coast Guard refused to answer direct questions, citing an investigation that’s going on and the survivors are being kept contained in a refugee camp to keep journalists away from them.

CNN interviewed Rami and Mostafa outside the Malakasa migrant camp near Athens, where journalists are not permitted entry but didn’t say why the men were not inside with the others, some 104 surviving.

There are contradictory stories being given although the BBC and New York Times earlier said the Coast Guard’s version was at odds with maritime analysis evidence they said had been reviewed.

This boat was carrying up to 750 Pakistani, Syrian, Egyptian and Palestinian refugees and migrants and CNN said it was able to speak with many of those who were rescued, most by the crew of a superyacht.

The Syrian men said the conditions on board the migrant boat deteriorated fast in the more than five days after it set off from Tobruk, Libya, en route to Italy, operated by human smugglers, who were arrested.

“People were dying. People were fainting. We used a rope to dip clothes into the sea and use that to squeeze water on people who had lost consciousness,” Rami said without explaining why the scores of men on board didn’t take control.

CNN’s analysis of marine traffic data, combined with information from NGOs, merchant vessels and the European Union border patrol agency, Frontex, suggests that Greek authorities were aware of the distressed vessel for at least 13 hours before it eventually sank early on June 14.

The Greek coast guard has maintained that people onboard the trawler had refused rescue and insisted they wanted to continue their journey to Italy. But survivors, relatives and activists say they had asked for help multiple times.

Earlier in the day, other ships tried to help the trawler. Directed by the Greek coast guard, two merchant vessels – Lucky Sailor and Faithful Warrior – approached the boat between 6 and 9 p.m. on June 13 to offer supplies, according to marine traffic data and the logs of those ships. But according to survivors this only caused more havoc onboard.

“Fights broke out over food and water, people were screaming and shouting,” Mostafa said. “If it wasn’t for people trying to calm the situation down, the boat was on the verge of sinking several times.”

The haunting final words sent from the migrant boat came just minutes before it capsized. According to a timeline published by NGO Alarm Phone they received a call, at around 1:45 a.m., with the words “Hello my friend… The ship you send is…” Then the call cuts out, said CNN.

Human rights groups say the authorities had a duty to act to save lives, regardless of what people on board were saying to the Coast Guard before the migrant boat capsized.

“The boat was overcrowded, was unseaworthy and should have been rescued and people taken to safety, that’s quite clear,” UNHCR Special Envoy for the Central Mediterranean Vincent Cochetel told CNN in an interview. “There was a responsibility for the Greek authorities to coordinate a rescue to bring those people safely to land.”