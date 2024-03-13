Survey Shows Greece’s Hiring Expectations Down But IT Boom Continuing

Economy

Workers load goods inside a track at Eminonu commercial quarter in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Turkey has seen its fifth central bank leader depart in as many years as Hafize Gaye Erkan, the first woman in the top role, stepped down after just eight months in the job. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ATHENS – With Greece’s unemployment rate falling to around 9% after being more than double that during an economic crisis from 2010-18 and the impact lasting until 2022, hiring expectations for the second quarter of 2024 are seen as only moderate.

A survey by the Manpower Group showed hiring plans have dropped 6% compared to the first quarter and 2% compared to the second quarter of 2023, although it wasn’t stated what effect tourism would have after setting a record last year.

Of 525 Greek companies surveyed, 30% of employers said they expect to be hiring more workers, 19% will be cutting staff, and 47%, almost half, expect no change in their current status, said the business newspaper Naftmporiki.

Hiring is expected to increase in six of the nine industries from April to June 2024, with two industries forecasting a decrease and one industry forecasting no change, with the Information Technology (IT) industry being the most competitive.

IT companies said they plan a 32% increase in hiring with the sector advancing and outpacing other industries as the world becomes digital faster, and hiring up 37% from the second quarter of 2023.

Greece ranks first worldwide in terms of quarterly growth in the IT Technology sector, exceeding the average quarterly growth in this sector by 33%, the report said, followed by Communication Services at 25%.

Then came the Health & Life Sciences sector at 17% while Finance & Real Estate followed at 12%, but zero hiring was seen in the Energy and Utilities sector despite Greece’s push for sustainable energy supplies like wind and solar power.