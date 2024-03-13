x

March 13, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Economy

Survey Shows Greece’s Hiring Expectations Down But IT Boom Continuing

March 13, 2024
By TNH Staff
Turkey Economy Explainer
Workers load goods inside a track at Eminonu commercial quarter in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Turkey has seen its fifth central bank leader depart in as many years as Hafize Gaye Erkan, the first woman in the top role, stepped down after just eight months in the job. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ATHENS – With Greece’s unemployment rate falling to around 9% after being more than double that during an economic crisis from 2010-18 and the impact lasting until 2022, hiring expectations for the second quarter of 2024 are seen as only moderate.

A survey by the Manpower Group showed hiring plans have dropped 6% compared to the first quarter and 2% compared to the second quarter of 2023, although it wasn’t stated what effect tourism would have after setting a record last year.

Of 525 Greek companies surveyed, 30% of employers said they expect to be hiring more workers, 19% will be cutting staff, and 47%, almost half, expect no change in their current status, said the business newspaper Naftmporiki.

Hiring is expected to increase in six of the nine industries from April to June 2024, with two industries forecasting a decrease and one industry forecasting no change, with the Information Technology (IT) industry being the most competitive.

IT companies said they plan a 32% increase in hiring with the sector advancing and outpacing other industries as the world becomes digital faster, and hiring up 37% from the second quarter of 2023.

Greece ranks first worldwide in terms of quarterly growth in the IT Technology sector, exceeding the average quarterly growth in this sector by 33%, the report said, followed by Communication Services at 25%.

Then came the Health & Life Sciences sector at 17% while Finance & Real Estate followed at 12%, but zero hiring was seen in the Energy and Utilities sector despite Greece’s push for sustainable energy supplies like wind and solar power.

RELATED

Sciences
Greece Tops Best Performers List of Horizon Europe Scientific Research

ATHENS - Greece may have been known for stifling entrepreneurs in a clientelist state, but it now leads the pack in securing Horizon Europe funding for scientific research, outperforming 15 countries and clinching six of the top 10 spots.

Economy
HRADF Seeks Bidders for Lavrio Port Majority Share
Economy
Greek Aluminum Frame Supplier ELVIAL Expanding to US, Canadian Markets

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

In Yearly Pennsylvania Tradition, Amish Communities Hold Spring Auctions to Support Fire Departments (Vid & Pics)

GORDONVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A couple hundred used buggies — horses not included — were lined up and ready for the auctioneer's gavel last weekend when day began at the Gordonville mud sale, a local Amish tradition dating to the 1960s.

ATHENS - In a move to further bolster its record-breaking tourism, Greece made a significant appearance at the 1st European Cruise Week exhibition in Genoa, Italy, highlighting an industry valued at $60 billion.

ATHENS - Greece may have been known for stifling entrepreneurs in a clientelist state, but it now leads the pack in securing Horizon Europe funding for scientific research, outperforming 15 countries and clinching six of the top 10 spots.

LAVRIO, GREECE - A majority share in the Greek port of Lavrio, located north of Athens International Airport and utilized for accessing islands by tourists and commercial vessels, is being offered for sale by the country’s privatization agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF).

NEW YORK  — For years, scientists have known people who use neti pots can become infected with a brain-eating amoeba if they use the wrong kind of water.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.