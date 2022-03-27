Survey Says! World’s Top 5-Star Destination for Travelers is Athens

Tourism

The first visitors wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, stand atop of Acropolis hill, with the Parthenon temple in the background, in Athens, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – It might be tough for many residents of Greece’ often-maligned capital to believe – graffiti-covered concrete buildings making the city often look like a grimy gray – but underneath that is a buzz and allure so many tourists love it’s made Athens the world’s favorite destination.

That’s according to a survey by the British site money.co.uk as Greece is hoping for a summer rebound and that travelers will come as the COVID-19 pandemic, now in its third year, shows enough signs of waning that the New Democracy government may lift health measures then.

The findings were based on the quality of hotels, restaurants, nights out activity places and things to do and attractions at destinations and showed that 11.8 percent of hotels in the city were rated 5 stars, the tops, by respondents.

And while the city’s subways and public transportation shut relatively early, there’s so much nightlife in neighborhoods such as Monastiraki, the Plaka, Psirri, Gazi and other trendy spots that 33.6 percent of restaurants and places to do also got a top rating.

With another 5 stars for things to do, ranging from museums to architectural sites and other historic and other attractions that brought a 44.1 rating, combining to give the city an overall score of 19.7 percent, ahead of Lisbon which came in at 15.8 percent and Rhodes sixth.