Survey Says! Greeks Pro-European, Anti-Autocratic, Prefer France

Society

FILE - Protesters take part in a rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – Greeks are still strongly pro-European despite years of austerity and economic hardships driven by European Union lenders that had temporarily driven them the other way, a survey showed.

They are becoming more optimistic said the findings by the think tank DiaNEOsis, said Kathimerini, after Greece nearly left the EU and is still suffering the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 64 percent of respondents are positive about Greece being in the EU, with 34 percent negative and 2 percent apparently not caring either way, a big turn from the days of the 2010-18 financial crisis that required three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($354.57 billion) to keep the economy from collapsing.

And despite having a small but intense hard core of ultra-nationalists and neo-Nazi type groups, Greeks still don’t like autocrats and authoritarian leaders, with French President Emmanuel Macron having strong support of 65 percent, with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 18.8 percent, China’s President Xi Jinping at 18.5 percent and 5.7 percent of Greeks admirers of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said it would be a cause for war if Greece moves to expand its maritime limits from 6 to 12 miles.