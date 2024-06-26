Survey Says! 24% of Greeks Worried AI Will Take Their Jobs Away

Society

ATHENS – You can add Greeks to the growing list of people fearing they could one day lose their jobs to Artificial Intelligence, a survey finding that 24 percent are anxious they will be replaced by technology.

That was according to a survey by the European Centre for the Development of Vocational Training (CEDEFOP) which said the anxiety was high that it could happen by 2030 with businesses looking to shed workers to save money.

That put Greece at the top of the list of 11 of the 27 European Union member states polled in the AI Skills Survey by CEDEFOP, far ahead of the bloc’s average of 15 percent but with workers across sectors getting edgy over AI.

So far it hasn’t been realized much, with just 21 percent of Greeks reporting using AI in their jobs, either directly or through colleagues, below the EU average of 28 percent and more than 33 percent in Germany, France and Belgium..

CEDEFOP official Konstantinos Pouliakas said that 51 percent of Greeks feel they aren’t capable of handling AI applications, behind only Portugal, where it is 57 percent, and a 42 percent average across the 11 countries surveyed.

While they’re worried, Greeks – like other Europeeans – largely aren’t preparing for what’s coming with only 14 percent taking part in training programs to acquire AI skills in the past year, close to the 15 percent average.