x

February 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.13 USD

NYC 19ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Sciences

Surgeons Reattach Boy’s Arm at the Shoulder, in Medical First for Greece

February 14, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Children's Hospital Aghia Sofia. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari)
Children's Hospital Aghia Sofia. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari)

ATHENS – An 11-year-old boy whose arm had been severed at the shoulder was recovering at Aghia Sofia Children’s Hospital in Attica on Monday after a team of surgeons from three different Attica hospitals performed the first successful surgery to reattach a limb at shoulder height ever carried out on a child in Greece. The boy was reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

According to a hospital announcement, the team was put together after the hospital received a call that the patient was being airlifted from the island of Zakynthos following a complete amputation of his left arm.

Specialist surgeons were brought in from Laiko General Hospital in Athens (Christos Klonaris and Natasa Hasemaki, vascular surgery), the KAT General Hospital (Philippos Giannoulis, Hand and Upper Arm Surgery) while the rest of the team came from Aghia Sofia children’s hospital (Ioannis Anastasopoulos, Orthopaedics, Panagiotis Krallis, Orthopaedics, Eleftherios Kosmas, Orthopaedics, Varvara Aslanidou, Anaesthesiology, Philippia Aroni, Anaesthesiology, Marilena Prapa, intensive care paediatrics, Vasiliki Dimitropoulou, IC paediatrics, Sotirios Konstantopoulos, IC paediatrics).

The patient arrived at the hospital on Sunday at 16:30, together with the severed limb, and was taken into surgery at 17:00. The surgery was completed successfully at 2:00 on Monday.

“We noted that this is the first successful reattachment of a limb at shoulder height on a child in Greece. The patient is being treated in a stable condition in our hospital ICU,” the announcement said.

RELATED

Society
Direct US-Athens Flights to Begin March 7

ATHENS - The start of direct flights from the United States to Greece on March 7, earlier than any other year, "amounts to a vote of confidence to our country by a key market that adds high value to Greek tourism," Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday.

Politics
Turkish President in UAE as Relations Thaw after Icy Decade
Society
12th Suspect in Thessaloniki Murder Turns Himself In

Top Stories

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE - Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew appealed to all the parties involved to "follow the path of dialogue so that peace, stability and justice can prevail in Ukraine," during his sermon after the Sunday service at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Fanar, Istanbul.

General News

LONG BEACH, CA – Pietris Bakery, 5000 East 2nd Street in Long Beach, was featured in Foodbeast for its wonderful Greek baked goods and for bringing the longstanding baking tradition of the Pietris family to the United States.

Nextgen

Welcome to TNH’s Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world.

Events

Politics

Video

ΤΝΗ’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings