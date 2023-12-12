Surgeons and Nurses from Greece See How Leading US Orthopedists Operate

United States

NEW YORK – For the first time since the pandemic, surgeons from Greece traveled to New York to learn about the latest in orthopedic surgery from a world leader in the field through the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)-Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Orthopedic Seminar Program. This 13th in-person iteration of the program also marked the first time other critical members of orthopedics teams—nurses—took part in the seminar.

“Since 2006, more than 140 surgeons from Greece have come here,” said SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos in his welcoming remarks. “I think it’s amazingly important that three nurses have joined this year. We do not appreciate nurses as much as we should, and I’m very happy that nurses have also joined and can benefit from this program.”

Those 140 surgeons have taken part in SNF-supported professional development programs at HSS including this multi-day seminar program, a yearlong fellowship from 2006-2016, an Academic Visitor Program from 2017-2019, and fellowships at the SNF Complex Joint Reconstruction Center (CJRC) since 2018. The SNF CJRC will soon have a new home at HSS’s Kellen Tower, currently under construction with support from SNF.

A major focus of SNF’s ongoing Global Health Initiative (GHI) is forging connections that help share knowledge and best practices more widely to increase access to quality care, and HSS has long been a leader in spreading medical excellence through educational opportunities in addition to delivering it directly to patients.

“Behind great organizations, there are great people,” said Andreas of HSS’s work. “At the end of the day, it’s all about people.”

