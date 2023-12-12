x

December 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

United States

Surgeons and Nurses from Greece See How Leading US Orthopedists Operate

December 12, 2023
By The National Herald
23-12-06-hss-greek-b-2066-smaller
SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. (Photo: HSS)

NEW YORK – For the first time since the pandemic, surgeons from Greece traveled to New York to learn about the latest in orthopedic surgery from a world leader in the field through the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)-Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Orthopedic Seminar Program. This 13th in-person iteration of the program also marked the first time other critical members of orthopedics teams—nurses—took part in the seminar.

“Since 2006, more than 140 surgeons from Greece have come here,” said SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos in his welcoming remarks. “I think it’s amazingly important that three nurses have joined this year. We do not appreciate nurses as much as we should, and I’m very happy that nurses have also joined and can benefit from this program.”

Surgeons and nurses from Greece see how leading US orthopedists operate. (Photo: HSS)

Those 140 surgeons have taken part in SNF-supported professional development programs at HSS including this multi-day seminar program, a yearlong fellowship from 2006-2016, an Academic Visitor Program from 2017-2019, and fellowships at the SNF Complex Joint Reconstruction Center (CJRC) since 2018. The SNF CJRC will soon have a new home at HSS’s Kellen Tower, currently under construction with support from SNF.

Surgeons and nurses from Greece see how leading US orthopedists operate. (Photo: HSS)

A major focus of SNF’s ongoing Global Health Initiative (GHI) is forging connections that help share knowledge and best practices more widely to increase access to quality care, and HSS has long been a leader in spreading medical excellence through educational opportunities in addition to delivering it directly to patients.

“Behind great organizations, there are great people,” said Andreas of HSS’s work. “At the end of the day, it’s all about people.”

Source: SNF

RELATED

United States
Spotlight of Greek Banking Sector at the Capital Link Forum in NY

NEW YORK – The belief that Greek banks are now in a much more attractive and advantageous position, leaving the climate of uncertainty behind them, was expressed by the speakers on panel at the 25th Capital Link Investment Forum in New York.

General News
Greek-American Ex-Nurse Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients
Worldwide
Greece Won’t Consent to Albania’s EU Accession if there is No Progress Regarding Beleri

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

From Urchin Crushing to Lab-Grown Kelp, Efforts to Save California’s Kelp Forests Show Promise

CASPAR BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A welding hammer strapped to her wrist, Joy Hollenback slipped on blue fins and swam into the churning, chilly Pacific surf one fall morning to do her part to save Northern California's vanishing kelp forests.

ATHENS - Athens’ AEK renowned soccer club has lost a second legend this year with the death of Kostas Nestoridis, 93, seven months after the passing of Mimis Papaioannou, the two forming arguably the greatest duo Greece ever had.

DENVER, CO - Christopher Lambros, a former nurse in Colorado, was sentenced to more than 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting unconscious patients beginning in 2016, until his 2022 arrest after law enforcement officials said they learned what he had done.

With its median age of 31.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — All five people inside a construction site elevator that crashed to the ground in Stockholm have died, a Swedish prosecutor said Tuesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.