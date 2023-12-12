Surgeons and Nurses from Greece See How Leading US Orthopedists Operate

SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. (Photo: HSS)
NEW YORK – For the first time since the pandemic, surgeons from Greece traveled to New York to learn about the latest in orthopedic surgery from a world leader in the field through the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)-Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Orthopedic Seminar Program. This 13th in-person iteration of the program also marked the first time other critical members of orthopedics teams—nurses—took part in the seminar.
“Since 2006, more than 140 surgeons from Greece have come here,” said SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos in his welcoming remarks. “I think it’s amazingly important that three nurses have joined this year. We do not appreciate nurses as much as we should, and I’m very happy that nurses have also joined and can benefit from this program.”
A major focus of SNF’s ongoing Global Health Initiative (GHI) is forging connections that help share knowledge and best practices more widely to increase access to quality care, and HSS has long been a leader in spreading medical excellence through educational opportunities in addition to delivering it directly to patients.
“Behind great organizations, there are great people,” said Andreas of HSS’s work. “At the end of the day, it’s all about people.”
NEW YORK – The belief that Greek banks are now in a much more attractive and advantageous position, leaving the climate of uncertainty behind them, was expressed by the speakers on panel at the 25th Capital Link Investment Forum in New York.
CASPAR BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A welding hammer strapped to her wrist, Joy Hollenback slipped on blue fins and swam into the churning, chilly Pacific surf one fall morning to do her part to save Northern California's vanishing kelp forests.
ATHENS - Athens’ AEK renowned soccer club has lost a second legend this year with the death of Kostas Nestoridis, 93, seven months after the passing of Mimis Papaioannou, the two forming arguably the greatest duo Greece ever had.
DENVER, CO - Christopher Lambros, a former nurse in Colorado, was sentenced to more than 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting unconscious patients beginning in 2016, until his 2022 arrest after law enforcement officials said they learned what he had done.
