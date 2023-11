Society

FILE - Drone images of the deadly train accident at Tempi outside Larissa, collision between a freight and passenger train, Wednesday 1 March 2023 (MOTIONTEAM/VASSILIS VERVERIDIS)

ATHENS – The Supreme Court prosecution, in an announcement released on Sunday by Deputy Supreme Court Prosecutor Konstantinos Tzavellas, has denied press reports claiming the discovery of body parts in the carriages that remain after the tragic collision of two trains at Tempi in February 2023.

The announcement clarified that, up until the present day, several small fragments of bone and biological material (fat) have been found and sent to the forensics department for DNA testing and identification, adding that the investigation is continuing.