Society

ATHENS – Supreme Court (Areios Paghos) Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos on Thursday appointed a Supreme Criminal Court deputy prosecutor to supervise the investigation into the migrant boat sinking in international waters off the coast of the Peloponnese.

At Dogiakos’ orders, the supervision of the inquiry and investigative actions carried out over the shipwreck will be assigned to Areios Paghos Deputy Prosecutor Georgios Ikonomou.

Already in Kalamata, supervising an investigation to locate the traffickers and determine the causes of the tragic accident that is underway, is the head of the Kalamata prosecutors’ department Polyxeni Tsouli.