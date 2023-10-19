x

October 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Society

Supplies Down, Prices Up: Greek Supermarket Limits Olive Oil Purchases

October 19, 2023
By The National Herald
OLIVE OIL
EUROKINISSI/LYDIA VERGOPOULOU

ATHENS – Soaring prices of olive oil in Greece that has made the product a target for thieves has been driven largely by a smaller supply and now seen a supermarket in Thessaloniki, the country’s second-largest city, put a cap on purchases.

The market wasn’t named but DNews said consumers can buy no more than four bottles of 1-or-2 liter sizes and four of 4-and-5 liter cans, which can be as expensive as 60 euros ($63) for the biggest container.

https://www.dnews.gr/eidhseis/oikonomia/446405/gegonos-to-proto-plafon-sto-elaiolado-alysida-soyper-market-apagoreyei-tin-agora-ano-ton-3-boukalion

The limit was imposed because the report said that the market is having difficulty getting more supplies and its stocks have fallen although prices have risen so much that many consumers are switching to alternatives such as sunflower oil.

The prices are rising weekly, the aftermath of floods that submerged much of central Greece’s agricultural heartland of Thessaly – following July wildfires that burned trees – and a lower crop seen coming.

Producers are selling the oil at about 9 euros per liter that translates to what could be as much as 20 euros on the shelves, bringing a 5-liter container to 100 euros ($105.56) that’s out of reach for many families.

RELATED

Society
British Museum Again Offers Greece Loan of Stolen Parthenon Marbles

ATHENS - British Museum Chairman George Osborne has repeated his offer to temporarily loan Greece the stolen Parthenon Marbles on condition Greece put up other artifacts as collateral for display and send the marbles back at some point.

Politics
Mitsotakis Upset Turkey Won’t Condemn Hamas Attacks Against Israel
Politics
SYRIZA Dissidents Say Kasselakis Splintering Party, Snubbing Leftists 

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.