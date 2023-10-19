Supplies Down, Prices Up: Greek Supermarket Limits Olive Oil Purchases

Society

ATHENS – Soaring prices of olive oil in Greece that has made the product a target for thieves has been driven largely by a smaller supply and now seen a supermarket in Thessaloniki, the country’s second-largest city, put a cap on purchases.

The market wasn’t named but DNews said consumers can buy no more than four bottles of 1-or-2 liter sizes and four of 4-and-5 liter cans, which can be as expensive as 60 euros ($63) for the biggest container.

https://www.dnews.gr/eidhseis/oikonomia/446405/gegonos-to-proto-plafon-sto-elaiolado-alysida-soyper-market-apagoreyei-tin-agora-ano-ton-3-boukalion

The limit was imposed because the report said that the market is having difficulty getting more supplies and its stocks have fallen although prices have risen so much that many consumers are switching to alternatives such as sunflower oil.

The prices are rising weekly, the aftermath of floods that submerged much of central Greece’s agricultural heartland of Thessaly – following July wildfires that burned trees – and a lower crop seen coming.

Producers are selling the oil at about 9 euros per liter that translates to what could be as much as 20 euros on the shelves, bringing a 5-liter container to 100 euros ($105.56) that’s out of reach for many families.